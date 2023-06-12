Lake Havasu City is considering a land swap with the local American Legion that will allow the veterans organization to expand on its current facility located at 181 Paseo Del Sol Avenue.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed exchange. The American Legion Post 81 is proposing an exchange of adjacent 2,000 square foot parcels both located south of the American Legion’s existing building.
The city’s property is immediately adjacent to the American Legion building and serves as a pedestrian parcel currently developed with two trees, landscape rock, and a walkway connecting the Paseo del Sol parking lot to the swap meet parking lot.
In exchange, Havasu would receive the 2,000 square foot parcel immediately south of its current parcel that is owned by the American Legion.
In the letter of intent, Commander of American Legion Post 81 Mike White says that the organization has seen a significant increase in its membership over the past five years, and they are running out of room.
“As a result, we have had to turn members away from meals, fund raisers, and special events due to capacity restrictions,” White wrote in the letter. “The land swap will provide the post necessary room to expand our facility.”
The American Legion’s parcel is currently undeveloped, but White’s letter states that the organization will pay to install decorative rock and a 6-foot wide ADA compliant walkway to connect the Paseo Del Sol Ave and Swap Meet parking lots. White states that the Legion will also pay all of the costs associated with the request including parcel plat, site improvements, escrow closing costs, utility abandonment/relation, or any other costs required to make the exchange.
White states that all of the improvements and abandonments will be completed prior to the deeds being recorded.
According to Havasu’s staff report, Arizona statute allows cities to exchange real property owned by the city for any other parcel of real property – if they are of substantially equal value and it is approved by the council. The staff report goes on to say that these two properties will be of “substantially equal value” once the improvements White promised in the letter are completed, and those improvements will maintain the connection between the two parking lots.
