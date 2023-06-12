Havasu-American Legion land swap

American Legion Post 81 is asking to swap land parcels with the city near its building on Paseo Del Sol. The city's 2,000 square foot parcel is located immediately to the left of the American Legion in this photo, and is improved with a sidewalk that connects the Paseo Del Sol parking lot with the swap meet parking lot. The American Legion would trade the 2,000 square foot parcel located immediately to the left of the sidewalk in this photo after improving it with a sidewalk and decorative landscaping.

Lake Havasu City is considering a land swap with the local American Legion that will allow the veterans organization to expand on its current facility located at 181 Paseo Del Sol Avenue.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed exchange. The American Legion Post 81 is proposing an exchange of adjacent 2,000 square foot parcels both located south of the American Legion’s existing building.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.