If you have a bunch of “junque” you want to sell, the stars of “American Pickers” may want to talk. But you’ll need to act fast.
According to a press release from the TV production company, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are returning to Arizona. They plan to film episodes of the series in the area in February.
The documentary series follows Mike and Frank as they hunt for valuable antiques. They seek sizeable, unique collections.
The press release said the men want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items that are for sale.
Mike and Frank are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are looking for leads, hoping to explore hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
A product called the ‘Havasu’
Those shopping for heavy-duty wheels for a conversion van or recreational vehicle can buy the Havasu.
The Black Rhino company’s Havasu model is a 12-spoke off-road-inspired wheel design that is beefy enough for unpredictable terrains. The wheel is engineered with a load rating of 3,300 pounds/wheel for compatibility with heavy duty commercial vans. It has specialized wheel fitments include the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Dodge Promaster and Ford Transit.
The Black Rhino Havasu is exclusively available in a matte black finish.
Black Rhino, an off-road rims manufacturer with a South African heritage, donates a portion of all Black Rhino transit van rims, sprinter van rims and van conversion wheels’ sales to combat the complex rhino poaching crisis in South Africa.
Black Rhino’s web site said the wheels are available at Big O Tires and Discount Tire in Havasu.
Priest returns to Africa
Father Julius Yakubu Kundi, the parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Lake in Havasu since July 2018, is returning to Nigeria. The Catholic Sun said Pope Francis named him bishop of the Diocese of Kafanchan.
Bishop-elect Kundi will be ordained and installed Feb. 20. He celebrated his last masses at Our Lady of the Lake Jan. 5.
Submit your business news items to Pam Ashley at pashley@havasunews.com or call 928-453-4237, ext. 230.
