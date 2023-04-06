Traveling from their stomping grounds of Marquette, Michigan, The Make-Believe Spurs are preparing to liven up the crowd for this month’s First Friday in Downtown Lake Havasu City.
The three-person band formally came together to perform music just last year, after vocalist and percussionist Mavis Farr joined the original pair. The band is made up of Farr and the husband-wife duo of Brian and Molly Wallen. The couple provides vocals in addition to Brian Wallen’s position as the band’s guitarist.
“We like to call ourselves a sparkly, alt-folk band,” Brian Wallen explained. “You could also call it Americana; our sound is a fun mix of rock, bluegrass, country and folk from all eras. We try to include something for everyone.”
Having played together since 2017, the Wallens both have extensive musical backgrounds. Brian Wallen says he was 10-years-old when he first began playing music, while Molly Wallen performed during her upbringing and studied music during her time at college.
Similar to Molly Wallen, Farr grew up performing and singing, and even studied music while attending college, Brian Wallen says. He further states that Farr is also the best friend of him and his wife.
The original duo made their first connection with First Friday over three years ago and had their last performance at Yard City in 2020.
“We really felt the love from the folks who were there,” Brian Wallen said of his last visit to Havasu. “I’m excited to reconnect and experience that again this weekend, especially now that we have Mavis on board.”
The connections that are made between members of the band and their audience is one result that Brian Wallen looks forward to. The title of one of their songs, “Make Room for Joy,” is an example of what the band hopes to provide for their audiences, he continues.
“Life is tough, and we all have our own struggles and challenges to deal with,” Brian Wallen said. “If we can play something that brings a smile, or just makes it easier to get through the day, that’s what it’s all about.”
