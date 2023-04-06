The Make-Believe Spurs

Molly Wallen, left, Mavis Farr and Brian Wallen of The Make-Believe Spurs will perform a live set on Friday evening during this month’s First Friday.

 courtesy of Brian Wallen

Traveling from their stomping grounds of Marquette, Michigan, The Make-Believe Spurs are preparing to liven up the crowd for this month’s First Friday in Downtown Lake Havasu City.

The three-person band formally came together to perform music just last year, after vocalist and percussionist Mavis Farr joined the original pair. The band is made up of Farr and the husband-wife duo of Brian and Molly Wallen. The couple provides vocals in addition to Brian Wallen’s position as the band’s guitarist.

