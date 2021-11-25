In the holiday season in 2019, Regan and Chris Robertson decided it was time to start a new chapter.
“We have been trying to have a family for five years now, and science and modern medicine were not on our side,” Regan said. “So we said, ‘Alright, we’re getting older. We either do this now or never.’”
A little less than three months ago, their new chapter began. They welcomed a 9-month-old baby girl into their home. But turning that page was quite the process.
Regan is the director of community relations and programs at GoLakeHavasu. She’s also the operations manager at The KAWS. Both positions keep her plenty busy year round. Chris works as a physical therapist assistant at La Paz Regional Hospital, requiring him to make the 45-minute drive to Parker four days a week.
“We have not fostered anybody before her,” Regan said. “With our schedules and careers and stuff, we weren’t super interested in fostering. But we were certified for adoption. We started the certification process in January 2020, and then covid hit, so, of course, we had to finish our certification virtually.”
It wasn’t until June this year that their case worker said there might be a baby that fits their needs in Bullhead City. They were hoping to take in a child one to five years of age – a popular foster care age range that typically results in adoption, making the available pool of babies in need limited.
But this baby’s foster parents were in their late 70s, so adoption wasn’t in their cards.
Knowing the baby girl had a couple of court dates coming up, Regan and Chris tried following up with their case worker from Arizona’s Children Association but discovered she had left her job and moved to Nevada.
“I can’t tell you how many case workers we’ve had,” Regan said.
Instead, the baby girl’s foster mom in Bullhead City gave Regan the phone number of her Arizona Department of Child Safety case worker – allowing Regan and Chris to take matters into their own hands.
One day, Regan decided to call the case worker directly, who promptly thanked her and asked, “Can you go get her? The foster family has covid and can’t care for her.”
Regan was stunned. They didn’t have a crib, car seat, diapers, or anything ready to take in a baby. After pulling Regan and Chris’ file, the case worker called them the next morning by 8:15 a.m. and said, “Go get her.”
That day was September 3 – a First Friday, no less. First Friday is an event held in partnership with GoLakeHavasu, a responsibility that Regan couldn’t just ditch. So it was up to Chris.
“When you’re pregnant, you have nine months to prepare,” Regan said. “We had a few hours.”
After a lot of scrambling, Chris, fully vaccinated, picked up some N-95 masks for good measure and shot off to Bullhead City.
“It was kind of a whirlwind,” Chris said. “I went up there, and they started putting stuff out on the front porch, and I started loading up. Then I went in to get her, and [her foster mom] rattled off a bunch of instructions to me, and I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’m gonna remember all this.’ Then I loaded her up, and away we went. She had some medication that needed to be picked up, so I went and picked that up, too.”
Her foster parents gave Chris and Regan the bare minimum to survive for one or two nights, such as some toys, clothes, diapers, and a car seat. WIth the help of friends, coworkers, Amazon.com and Facebook, they were able to get any other supplies they needed over the next week or two.
When Regan came home from First Friday around 10:30 p.m. that night, she was suddenly a mom. And it was quite the transition. Their foster baby had tested positive for covid-19 and didn’t feel too great, exasperated by an entirely unfamiliar environment.
“We were like, ‘What did we just do? What have our lives turned into?’” Regan recalled. “We didn’t have any other kids. Neither of us have been a parent before.”
“So it was a lot of Googling, ‘What do we do with this thing?’” Chris added.
But the baby girl adjusted quickly. She couldn’t crawl at nine months old, but after just a few short months with the Robertsons, she’s now ready to be walking by Christmas.
“We try to expose her to a lot of things because she was born during covid and with an older foster family,” Chris said. “She didn’t really experience a whole lot. So now she’s been experiencing all kinds of stuff. She’s been to concerts, festivals, all kinds of things.”
She’s bonded closely with Regan, Chris and her (hopefully) soon-to-be grandparents. While the adoption process isn’t complete and their foster baby could technically be reunited with family at any time, it’s hard not to get attached.
The last step is severing the parents’ rights. But the parents are nowhere to be found.
“It’s faster if they can find them because they can just sign off or they can evaluate them and say, ‘Hey, you’re not suitable,’ but they can’t find them,” Regan said. Because they can’t serve the parents paperwork, it will be published in a newspaper.
The Robertsons’ next court date is December 2. They’ve been working with attorney Heather Wellborn and their DCS case worker, who works in Prescott.
Some advice for new foster families or those considering it – “lots and lots and lots of patience,” Chris said. Regan added that it’s best to not try to make sense of some of the rules and regulations – “just go with the system.”
To create their case file, Regan and Chris were individually interviewed for two hours each, then interviewed together to go over a variety of scenarios that could crop up while fostering.
“Just dealing with infertility, too, it was harder for me to make sense of some of the questions they ask us in evaluations,” Regan said. “I would think internally, ‘Okay, do you ask every mother these questions?’ I understand there’s bad people in the world, but I just thought if adoptive and foster parents are asked these questions, the whole world should be asked these questions.”
But the lengthy process has finally paid off. Now, they get to grow as parents with their little one. They’re especially excited for the upcoming holidays. Having a little one at home adds fresh magic to the season, Regan said.
“I think my favorite part has been watching her learn,” Regan said. “Literally, you can see the dots connect in their eyes and their reaction and how excited they get over even a straw. It reminds you of the simple things in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.