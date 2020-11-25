Less than two years after opening its doors KAWS already has its first graduate, of sorts, with one of the first members – Amore Pie & More – sets off to open its very own kitchen.
Sarracino first started baking commercially in 2013 in San Diego with a small operation baking pies in her spare time out of a shared kitchen while working full time in the Tri City Medical Center emergency room in Oceanside, California.
She started out with a couple recipes from her grandmother who taught her how to cook as a child.
“I always knew I would do something to honor my grandma - she passed away in May, 2001,” Sarracino said. “She inspired me through the years and she was always baking and cooking with me. Pies were something she enjoyed and baking was something she enjoyed.”
Sarracino and her husband Craig bought a home in Havasu in 2018 with the plan to eventually retire there, but about a month later she found out she had cancer. After multiple surgeries last year she found herself spending her time in Havasu while she recovered. During that time her sister, who lives in Chandler, suggested baking for the farmer’s market.
That’s when Sarracino met Regan Ross-Roberts, who had started KAWS a few months earlier. Sarracino had a table in a corner of the building and also showed up to sell her wares at the farmer’s market.
“I worked out of there for the farmer’s market, and a couple times I did something called Muffin Monday’s where I made muffins and sold muffins out of there, and I had a pie event one night,” she said. “I had no idea I would be doing what I’m doing today when I started that. It was more of a platform where I could get some recognition in the city for what I was doing on the side.”
Due to its popularity at the farmer’s market, Amore Pie & More started getting inquiries from other local businesses about her baked goods.
Sarracino said it started with some Real Estate agents in town who wanted her to deliver pie to their vacation rental units. Then the Boathouse Grill and later the Human Bean approached her about selling her baked goods in their establishments.
Prior to those larger commercial orders, Sarracino said she hadn’t really considered pursuing a baking business beyond the opportunities KAWS afforded her.
“I was fine just being there,” she said. “Really be big transition took place as we grew and I got commercial accounts that I wasn’t really anticipating.”
Over the last year she said she has made lots of great relationships throughout town and loves being part of the synergy in the local small business community.
“What I love the most is you can work amongst other people who might have similar ideas, thoughts, or passions and yet we all have different gifts,” Sarracino said. “If I don’t do something, I will refer to someone else in the community. Often times I’ll refer to somebody here who is baking something different from me.”
Sarracino decided to expand her business with a brick and mortar location in the old Kmart Plaza to serve as a base of operations. Amore Pie & More moved into its new home in mid-October, and Sarracino said she is already doing a significant amount of baking in her new kitchen through her commercial and online orders.
She is planning a soft opening for the storefront on Dec. 4 and plans to be open a few days in December, but the grand opening will be held in January after the holidays when she will be able to establish regular hours for the shop.
