Hikers and bikers should have an easier time finding an empty parking spot at Havasu’s most popular trailheads in SARA Park.
Lake Havasu City’s Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with the Public Works Department to install a new lot with about 40 additional parking spaces right at the entrance to Desert Hawks RC Club’s runway. The new lot is less than a quarter mile past the main trailhead lot by the rodeo grounds, and sits directly across the street from a small existing turnoff with trail access that is only able to accommodate five or six vehicles at a time.
The grading and road milling has already been completed for the new lot and a couple of turning lanes have been installed in the area to make it easier to pull into and out of the lots. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said city crews have about a week of work left before the lot will open, during which time they plan to put in a crosswalk to connect the new lot to the trails across the street, as well as improving some of the lines of sight in the area to increase visibility.
City Manager Jess Knudson told the City Council at its meeting Tuesday that the entire project will be completed with existing resources because the city crews are able to complete the work with their own equipment.
Additional parking at SARA Park was identified as one of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s top priorities during its meeting in November as the board looked ahead to projects that could possibly be funded in the Capital Improvement Plan adopted every year as part of the council’s annual budgeting process.
“During the winter months we have beautiful weather to go hike in and a lot of people take advantage of that – both our residents and our visitors,” Keane said. “The original trailhead parking lot fills up pretty quickly, so people resort to parking on Dub Campbell Parkway, which is a very narrow street and it is dangerous. If you get down there on the weekends the roadway is full of cars. So the thought was, what can we do to improve that safety?”
Keane said the original plan was to add parking by expanding the existing turnoff across the street from the Desert Hawks Club’s facility. Keane told the board in November that project could likely be done for somewhere between $200,000 and $300,000. He said the reason the estimated cost of that project was so high was because the area surrounding the existing turnoff would have needed extensive grading and groundwork in order to make it usable.
But the cost of the project was cut down to almost nothing when Keane met with the Desert Hawks about potentially putting the lot in a fairly flat area at the entrance to the land the club leases from the city for their runway. The local RC club agreed to allow the city to move the club’s gate and grant public access for the new lot.
Keane said the flat terrain in the new location allowed city crews to take on the work themselves.
“I’m happy it is going to save us money and everything,” said Councilmember Michele Lin, who serves as the council liaison to the Parks and Rec Board. “I think it’s great because the Parks and Rec Board really wants to see a lot more improvements out there because it draws so much attention from our locals and our visitors. So any kind of improvement out there is amazing – especially ones that don’t cost us any money.”
Lake Havasu City resident Dale Thomas said he has been a regular on the trails at SARA Park for a long time. He said he used to always park in the main trailhead parking lot but said about three years ago he started noticing spots were getting hard to come by – even after the city created an overflow lot across the street. He said the trailheads are always busiest during the winter when the snowbirds are in town and the weather is more amenable for various desert activities.
“I think it’s great - it’s taxpayer money going to good use,” Thomas said of the new parking lot. “A lot of people are using the trails, so it’s important. Let’s face it, we are getting bigger and bigger and more and more people are coming. This gives people something to do, and it’s just a little safer. They do a lot of mountain biking out here, so this should take some of the pressure off the main parking lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.