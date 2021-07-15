One of Havasu Regional Medical Center’s most high-tech pieces of equipment is getting an upgrade.
HRMC started offering robotic surgeries when the da Vinci Si surgical system first arrived at the hospital in the fall of 2019. The da Vinci provides a high-tech set of instruments for performing robotic-assisted surgeries via a console. Over the past two years it has opened the door for patients to receive minimally invasive surgeries without having to leave Havasu. But HRMC spokesperson Corey Santoriello said the hospital hopes to be able to expand its capabilities even further now that it is upgrading to the latest and greatest model – the da Vinci Xi.
Santoriello said the da Vinci Xi will allow the hospital to perform more advanced and minimally invasive surgery than it can with the hospital’s current da Vinci Si.
“We are looking to be able to provide more colon, thoracic and ENT surgeries with the new platform,” Santoriello said.
Dr. A Nicholas Rizzo, a surgeon at Havasu Regional Medical Center, said the minimally invasive procedures that the machines facilitate are less painful for the patient and result in faster recovery times compared with the older – non-robotic procedures. He said the da Vinci provides the surgeon with a much better view of what they are doing, and allows for much more precise technique.
Da Vinci manufacturer Initiative’s representative Lucas Scligman said that once it is operational, HRMC’s da Vinci Xi will be the only such machine for 150 miles – with the next closest one in Las Vegas. He said the biggest difference between the Xi and Si models is that the Xi allows for access to all four abdominal quadrants, which will allow for more complex procedures. He said previous versions of the da Vinci could access fewer quadrants.
“It is going to allow the hospital to treat patients here, so anybody who may have left before will be able to stay here and do it at Havasu Regional Medical Center,” Scligman said.
Santoriello said the new system is being built and it is expected to be ready to go for its first surgeries in Havasu on Monday.
But before the da Vinci Xi got up and running, Intuitive put a demo of the machine in the HRMC lobby on Thursday to allow employees, patients, and residents to take a look and try out the high-tech machine. The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce was also on hand for a short ribbon cutting ceremony with HRMC staff during the afternoon that was also attended by Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.
