According to a survey from the National Association of Home Builders, 60% of buyers would prefer a new home over an existing one. But given the constraints on the supply of new housing, many more homebuyers are looking to the stock of existing homes as a desirable option. The Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey shows that Sun Belt states like Nevada and Arizona in the West and Georgia and North Carolina in the South have been experiencing much higher rates of growth in recent decades, and as a result the typical home in those areas has a lower age than cities elsewhere in the country.
A new analysis from the Inspection Support Network compares communities based on the average age of their homes. The analysis found that in the Lake Havasu City area, 32.2% of existing homes were built since the year 2000. The median age of homes in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metropolitan statistical area is 26 years, the report says. Out of all U.S. metros, the Lake Havasu City-Kingman area is listed 12th in the nation for the newest homes, the report says.
