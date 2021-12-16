The median home price hit an all time high of $310,500 in the third quarter of 2021, 16% higher than it was the same period the previous year, according to ATTOM Data Solutions, a real estate data provider. In the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metro area, the typical home sale in the third quarter of 2021 generated a 72.1% profit for the seller — the eighth highest profit margin among U.S. metro areas considered. In dollar terms, the typical area home sold for $129,907 more than it was purchased.
The typical home in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metro area sold for $310,000 in the third quarter of 2021, up 8.5% from the median sale price of $285,800 the previous quarter and up 17% from the median sale price of $265,000 in the third quarter of 2020.
All data in this story was provided by ATTOM Data Solutions. All U.S. metro areas with populations of at least 200,000 and at least 1,000 single-family home and condo sales in Q3 2021 were considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.