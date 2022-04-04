One year ago, a former Lake Havasu City resident was fatally shot while visiting friends and family in his hometown. But although the alleged killer of 37-year-old Stacy Hakes will soon be sentenced, the impact of Hakes’ death in the Havasu community will linger long after the case has closed.
Brian Robinson, 37, is scheduled to appear July in Mohave Superior Court for sentencing, after signing a plea agreement in December with county prosecutors. Robinson was initially charged with first-degree murder in the case, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder under the agreement. If his plea agreement is accepted this summer by a Mohave Douglas Camacho, Robinson could be sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison.
Hakes traveled to Havasu from Phoenix last year for the Easter weekend, and intended to spend the week reconnecting with family and friends. According to reporting by the Arizona Republic, Hakes spent several hours that Saturday afternoon painting Easter eggs with his daughter, before going out for the night.
On Sunday, April 4, Hakes was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle parked at the home of an acquaintance, identified as 31-year-old Adeline Rea. Responding officers reportedly attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but were unable to save him.
Investigation
Lake Havasu City Police detectives questioned possible witnesses in the case, including Rea, as the investigation unfolded over the next eight days. By April 12, officers were prepared to make three arrests in the case, on charges of first-degree murder.
Officers served a warrant for Rea’s arrest, as well as that of 45-year-old Ramon Canas, at an address on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. Police also solicited the help of law enforcement agencies throughout Arizona in apprehending Robinson, who was believed to have fled to the Tucson area after Hakes’ death.
According to initial reports from the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Hakes was seen at a Lake Havasu City bar with Rea, Canas and Robinson earlier in the evening. Police say an altercation took place at the business between Hakes and Robinson, during which Robinson was allegedly heard shouting that he would kill Hakes.
Police reportedly learned that Canas – a convicted felon – had furnished Robinson with the murder weapon, and Rea provided transportation for Robinson to Hakes’ location. Once armed at the scene, Robinson allegedly approached the victim, and fatally shot Hakes through the window of Hakes’ vehicle.
Robinson ultimately surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman.
Impact
The victim’s death maintains a profound impact on the lives of his friends and family, who have this year written letters to Camacho in favor of harsh sentencing for Hakes’ killer.
Hakes was known in the Havasu community as a former MMA fighter, a high school varsity football player and BMX competitor in Havasu. He also struggled with substance abuse, which ultimately led to a six-year sentence for felony narcotics charges in 2014.
He was released from a state prison complex in Tucson, seven months before his death. According to statements by friends and family in a 2021 Arizona Republic interview, it was Hakes’ time in prison that helped him to get sober.
Family friend Tara Bradley a letter to Camacho, appealing for the maximum sentence in Robinson’s case. The Jan. 27 letter was made public last week in court records.
“The impact his loss has had on our friends and family is epic,” Bradley wrote. “Stacy had so many goals and looked forward to living a happy, healthy life with his daughter. She was all he ever talked about. He was so excited to start fresh, rekindle relationships that he thought he had lost and do the right thing. The loss that I am feeling is tremendous.”
Bradley said that Hakes may have been a role model to her children – someone whose example might help them remain law-abiding citizens as well.
“He came over every week for dinner,” Bradley wrote. “He was part of our family. When he left that Friday before Easter, he smiled and told me he loved me, that he was grateful for our friendship, hugged me … and then he was gone.”
According to Bradley, Hakes was a loving, compassionate friend whose purpose in life was ultimately cut short by the actions of Robinson and his alleged accomplices.
“Please see to it that (Robinson) pays for what he did. He destroyed lives, families and in the end, he took one of the best people I know away.”
Conclusions
Robinson is expected to appear July 8 in Mohave Superior Court, where he is scheduled to be sentenced in Hakes’ death.
Rea and Canas each accepted plea agreements in the case last year, and each has since been convicted on felony counts of facilitating first-degree murder.
Rea was additionally convicted in October of one count of hindering prosecution, and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Canas pleaded guilty in December to counts of facilitating first degree murder and weapons misconduct. He was ultimately sentenced to 8.75 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.