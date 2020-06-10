As our locked down world slowly reopens, the door remains firmly shut for nine students at ASU Havasu. For them, going home isn’t an option.
The reasons the international students don’t have exit plans are many, said campus director Raymond Van der Reit. First, global travel restrictions haven’t been lifted for some destinations, so they can’t make the journey home. Economics is another factor. Even if the students could go home, their nations’ rules may require them to be quarantined for 14 days in a hotel at the student’s expense. On top of airfare and other pandemic-related costs, the price is just too steep.
Tianjie Hu and several others plan to continue their schooling with ASU, so it made more sense to remain in Havasu and enroll in summer online classes. The current session concludes at the end of June and another begins in early July.
The students will remain in their university housing for the duration of the summer, Van der Reit said. Six international students were able to return home or relocate within the U.S. in the past couple of weeks.
They remaining nine pupils stay in touch with their families through the internet and socialize almost exclusively with their fellow international students.
While ASU-provided food service for the students officially ends this week, Lake Havasu City residents have taken up the slack to provide meals for the next seven weeks.
“Mount Olive Church and ASU staff and faculty members are catering home-cooked meals for the students each week for the next couple of months,” Van der Reit said. “And several people have donated over $4,000 for restaurant gift cards for students’ meals.”
Those making donations included Van der Reit and his wife, Patricia, Ian and Donna Donnelly, Jenna Lowder, Cristen Mann, Ryan and Jeanette Mangrove, Calvary Baptist Church and Jersey’s Mike’s Restaurant.
While the students do not have roommates, their rooms are outfitted with creature comforts such as microwaves and small refrigerators. A common area has a TV, though the students don’t tune in all that often.
“We have a television in the common room. Today was the first time I watched anything on it in a while,” said Nouran Elkhashap. She hails from Egypt and is unable to go home. She’s enrolled in an online math class to get more mileage from her situation.
Elkhashap said she stays on campus most of the time.
“I am currently trying to limit my outings with others who live off-campus just to be on the safe side and protect them. I go to the lake, but not very often,” she said, noting that she has yet to swim in Lake Havasu. “I haven’t swam in it, which is so crazy. When I go to the lake, I just chill on the beach.”
While the ever-present concern of a second wave of infections in the fall remains, Van der Reit said the students’ spirits “are really high and they remain positive.”
He said donations of fruit, snacks and toiletry essentials for the students continue to be provided by local residents.
“My belly is full of the people’s generosity here. And the faculty is taking really good care of us,” Elkhashap said.
