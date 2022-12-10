The holiday season continues to provide for the community of Lake Havasu City.
The 5th Annual Toy Extravaganza held on Friday evening showed residents just how much support is embedded within the city. Sponsored by Anderson Toyota, the event provided free gifts to children and their families at their dealership located north of Havasu.
Over a thousand gifts were purchased and displayed to families throughout the early evening. Children younger than a year up to age 13 browsed through the selection of toys that included skateboards, toddler ride-ons, Barbie sets and scooters.
Whitney Falldorf, Anderson’s digital marketing manager, greeted families at the door and guided them to representatives that helped each family shop for toys. She gave an estimate of over 3,000 people that would be in attendance for the free event.
“We like the kids to be with the parents so we can see what they choose and their reaction to that,” Falldorf said. “That’s the most magical part of this whole thing.”
Despite the typical large turnout of families, Falldorf added that she does not exclude children if gifts run low. Additional stops to local stores are made in the case of an influx of children that are needing toys.
