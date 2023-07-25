As many as 25 dogs were rescued from a Kearsage Drive house fire last Sunday. Now, their owner is facing charges of animal cruelty after authorities learned that many of those dogs appeared to suffer from untreated medical issues.

The fire took place on July 16, when two recreational vehicles caught fire while parked in front of a duplex at the location. The fire ultimately spread to the duplex, causing moderate damage before it was ultimately extinguished. Although the homeowners were not present when the fire took place, 25 dogs were rescued from the duplex, and four more were later recovered.

