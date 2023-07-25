As many as 25 dogs were rescued from a Kearsage Drive house fire last Sunday. Now, their owner is facing charges of animal cruelty after authorities learned that many of those dogs appeared to suffer from untreated medical issues.
The fire took place on July 16, when two recreational vehicles caught fire while parked in front of a duplex at the location. The fire ultimately spread to the duplex, causing moderate damage before it was ultimately extinguished. Although the homeowners were not present when the fire took place, 25 dogs were rescued from the duplex, and four more were later recovered.
According to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department last week, no animals were injured as result of the fire itself. But when the dogs were impounded at the Western Arizona Humane Society for safekeeping, Humane Society officials contacted police after noting a host of medical afflictions allegedly left untreated by their owner, identified as 67-year-old Havasu resident Cindy A. Christie.
Police say those afflictions included matted fur, ear infections and ear infections, as well as numerous possible injuries.
On July 17, Humane Society officials contacted police when Christie arrived at the facility to claim her dogs. Officers arranged to meet with Christie at the organization’s facility on 2610 Sweetwater Ave. the following day.
Officers interviewed Christie in the facility’s conference room, before informing Christie that her animals would be seized for their protection, due to her alleged failure to provide the animals with medical care. She would have the right to apply for a hearing to prevent that seizure from taking place, according to police.
Christie was ultimately cited and released at the scene on 12 counts of animal cruelty.
