The Western Arizona Humane Society will remain vigilant this month as the Mohave County Animal Shelter announces an outbreak of feline parvovirus at its facility. But according to Humane Society officials, that outbreak is unlikely to spread to Lake Havasu City’s shelter.
Mohave County’s facility in Kingman announced a moratorium on all cat and kitten intakes throughout the rest of June in response to the outbreak. The extremely contagious virus is deadly to cats, and kittens are especially susceptible to the disease. The shelter will not adopt cats in its care or accept new cats and kittens until July 1.
“This will allow the shelter to deep clean the cat rooms and attend to the current cat population in its care,” said Mohave County Public Information Officer Roger Galloway this week. “There will not be any cat or kitten adoptions for the next month or until the county’s contracted veterinarian believes they are healthy.”
In Lake Havasu City, WAHS Executive Director Patty Gillmore says that Mohave County officials called this week to warn her about the outbreak at their facility in Kingman. But Gillmore’s staff and facility may be more than capable of containing such an outbreak, if it were to happen in Havasu.
“Our animal shelter has a really good isolation area, and we have very strict protocols in place,” Gillmore said on Tuesday. “We have our own veterinary clinic on site … They don’t have that luxury in Kingman.”
Built in 2019, the Western Arizona Humane Society’s animal shelter on Sweetwater Drive remains one of the largest, most modern facilities of its kind in the state. The 18,000 square-foot facility maintains spacious enclosures for cats, extensive cleaning protocols for volunteers and employees, and an on-site veterinary clinic for animals in need of emergency care.
According to Gillmore, a feline parvovirus outbreak could potentially kill a shelter’s entire population of cats - and it’s not a threat that her facility takes lightly. Animals’ dishes are washed, then soaked in bleach and hot water on a daily basis at the WAHS facility; and Humane Society staff are required to wear hairnets, masks and gloves when handling any animal in the facility’s isolation area.
As the Mohave County Animal Shelter closes its doors to any new cats or kittens for the rest of this month, some county residents may choose to bring their felines to WAHS instead. But Gillmore fears that some county residents may choose a different option.
“It’s a sad thing,” Gillmore said. “Some people choose to dump their animals. But we’re lucky in that Havasu is a very pet-friendly community.”
Mohave County is home to a large population of stray felines, according to county officials, who may not be vaccinated. And it may take only one infected cat to harm others at an animal control facility.
Feline parvovirus is caused by direct fecal-oral contact, or indirectly by contamination of a cat’s environment from food, grooming equipment, bedding, floors, clothing or hands. Visible symptoms of the disease may include lethargy, depression, frothing at the mouth, vomiting, watery nasal discharge, fever followed by low body temperature, diarrhea (which may be watery or bloody) and an inability to eat and drink.
The disease can be prevented through vaccination. If a cat is infected, supportive care including intravenous fluids, nutrients and antibiotics may improve the animal’s chance at survival.
