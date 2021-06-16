Lake Havasu City’s current zoning includes islands of commercial lots nestled within residential areas of town. Many of those lots have not been able to attract businesses through the years, and recently several lots have switched from commercial to residential zoning in those areas as buildable lots become harder to come by in Havasu.
The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed that trend, as well as the purpose of such commercial nodes spread throughout the city at its meeting Wednesday before narrowly voting 3-2 to recommend approval of a request to rezone part of a commercial node on the 2400 block of Anita Avenue from limited commercial to single family residential. Commissioners Jim Harris and Suzannah Ballard cast the dissenting votes.
Commissioner Chad Nelson recused himself from the public hearing. Nelson said he is not personally involved in the project but the applicant, Lisa Pender, is his employee.
City Planner Luke Morris told the commission that the properties on 2455, 2457, and 2459 Anita Avenue near Avalon Avenue are currently zoned C-1, along with the neighboring lots within the same block. But the commercial zoning is surrounded by residential zoning on all sides – mostly R-2 zoning with a little bit of R-1 zoning as well. Morris said such pockets of commercial zones in residential areas are scattered throughout the city, and some have already started to rezone to residential in other areas.
Morris said the properties on Anita Avenue are in an area identified as “low density residential” in the city’s general plan. So he said the plan supports this particular rezone request. Morris also said that city staff recommended approval of the rezone.
Morris said a similar commercial node near North Palo Verde Boulevard. and Bentley Avenue has already had several lots changed from commercial to residential, while a commercial node near Kiowa and Bison has already been entirely rezoned for residential purposes.
Other examples of existing commercial islands in residential areas include lots near Buena Vista Avenue and Oro Grande Boulevard, between Arizona Boulevard and Arrowhead Drive, near Chemehuevi and Jamaica, and another near Chemehuevi and McCulloch.
“These nodes of commercial properties were designed to be convenience stores, gas stations, a dental office or something like that distributed throughout the community,” Harris said. “I am seeing several of these being gobbled up as residential and once they are gone they are gone. This one is kind of remote – it is way out there on Anita Avenue – however it does have a purpose. Usually I am for a reduction in zoning like this, but I’m not sure we are doing the right thing.”
Commissioner Lucas Still noted that most of these pockets of commercial properties were originally guesses about how much commercial property would be needed when the city reaches its buildout population. Although Havasu still has a ways to go to reach that buildout population, Still said the area surrounding the commercial properties near Anita and Avalon is already nearing max buildout and other than Frontier Concrete, no businesses have moved into that commercial node.
“Right now around those areas we are very close to full buildout, and yet we don’t have commercial going in,” Still said. “I think it might be unfair, at this juncture, to look at this particular small zoning and make an example of it for the first time. I don’t think we have turned one of these down yet.”
Commissioner Mychal Gorden said he believes these commercial nodes have a role to play in the city’s future, but said this particular one is more out of the way than most and requests to rezone commercial property into residential areas in much more high profile and high traffic areas of town have been approved as recently as last year.
“I agree that in this case, in this particular location, the likelihood of commercial development here is very, very low,” Gorden said. “If it happens it would probably happen on the corner and not on the back, anyway.”
But Gorden also said he believes it is important to preserve some of the commercial zones in higher traffic areas of town that would serve as a more natural location for businesses as the city continues to grow.
Ballard said that she supports the request to change from commercial to residential zoning, but she believes that the properties should be changed to R-2 zoning, rather than the requested R-1 zoning, to better match the surrounding zoning in the area.
City Councilmember Nancy Campbell was also present at the meeting, and spoke during the public comment period about the need to protect commercial spaces in Lake Havasu City, even as the need for housing is becoming more pronounced.
“Lake Havasu City commercial property will be in dire need,” Campbell said. “We are going to need doctors, grocery stores and everything within these communities… This particular plan has parking in common, I see residential all around it, so I see a benefit to have commercial in there.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission’s 3-2 recommendation to approve will be sent to the City Council, which has final say on the rezone request. The council is scheduled to hold another public hearing on July 27 before making its final decision.
It has been years and more than enough rhetoric from the city planners regarding plans to attract any commercial entities, small or large. The only commercial endeavor that has and continues to thrive in LHC is the storage unit business, build them and they shall come. The Riviera folly would be an excellent area to accommodate all those new residents, full or part time, with storage units for their toys and will no doubt turn a profit for investors. Remember that pie-in-the sky Havasu Vision 20/20 fairy tale, good read, no action!
