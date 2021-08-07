It is not election year yet, but you would have never known that at Hualapai Mountain Park on Saturday.
Over 20 Republican candidates running for offices ranging from the state House to the U.S Senate to the governor of Arizona were in Kingman Saturday to share their platforms with the hundreds of Mohave County residents at the 77th Annual Republican Picnic.
According to Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch, this was the most successful picnic for the party in 77 years with 430 people attending. Kentch says that it is the current political climate that is rallying so many people this early on in the election cycle.
“We need to change some things. We are destroying our country right now,” Kentch said. “The Republican party is the only way to fix it. That is why we have so much support because this many people know that we have a problem.”
Along with allowing Mohave Republicans a chance to get together for a celebration, the picnic also offers citizens the opportunity to get to know each candidate’s platform ahead of the primary elections.
“This is important today, what you are doing,” Congressman Paul Gosar said. “Our back is against the wall. You need to see these candidates, and we got a whole stable full, but you want to vet them, you want them to answer your questions and you want to see how they respond. Once we get to the general election next year, we have to fall in line behind them.”
Other big name Republicans, like Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, echoed Gosar’s calls for unity among the GOP.
“Take your positivity, your love, your energy and put it into your candidates,” Ward said. “Take your negativity, your hatred, your want to stomp down socialism and give to the Democrats because that is how we are going to win folks.”
Other than the calls for unity, there was not too much focus on battle plans for turning out the Republican vote in 2022. However, U.S Senate candidate Jim Lamon did tell the crowd that he has dedicated some of his resources to registering new Republicans.
“I am your candidate who is spending $100,000 a month to go out and register 150,000 new Republicans between now and the end of the election here coming up,” Lamon said. “We started out earlier this year. We have five offices, five fulltime people and we have now just crested over 1,000 volunteers across the country.”
One theme that was present with all 23 candidates who spoke at the picnic was that 2022 is a do or die year for the Grand Old Party.
“I think if we do not seize back control of the House and Senate in 2022, the damage that can be done, look at just six months of Biden and Mark Kelly voting together,” U.S Senate candidate Michael McGuire said. “If we continue on this path for another three and half years and we do not get control, the republic I was sworn to protect and defend will come apart at the seams.”
