KINGMAN- Organizers are preparing for the annual Route 66 Street Drags with this year’s turnout to include over 200 participants and 10,000 spectators from around the world.

The event is slated for Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21 on the historic Route 66 in Kingman, Arizona. Brian Devincenzi said the Street Drags represent the pride of Kingman, Route 66, and every person’s dream to street race (legally). He said participants are eager to break records and see a variety of unique cars. The current record is 4.82 seconds for the 1/8 mile stretch.

