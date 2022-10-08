Halloween is approaching in Lake Havasu City, as is the city’s annual Fright Night celebration on Main Street. But with the midnight hour close at hand, and creatures crawl in search of blood to terrorize the neighborhood, something will be missing this year.
For decades, Fright Night has brought Halloween spookiness, and a little silliness, to Havasu’s downtown district. And until now, the event has included a performance by local performers, in homage to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” According to organizer Geneva Gallagher, that performance has been canceled due to lack of dancers willing to participate.
Gallagher made the announcement on Monday through social media. According to Gallagher, the performance would have required participation by at least eight dancers, who would rehearse throughout this month in preparation for Havasu’s Fright Night Celebration.
With this year marking the 30th anniversary of the Thriller’s iconic release, actor Vincent Price’s introduction to the song may not have been motivation enough. Whosoever shall be found without the soul for getting down must stand and face the hounds of hell, and rot inside a corpse’s shell.
But Havasu residents may not face so grisly a fate this year, as the city’s annual Fright Night celebration is itself still set to take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
According to Havasu Main Street Association member Carole Coleman, the cancellation of Havasu’s annual “Thriller” dance may be disappointing, but other dance groups are expected to perform throughout the evening in Downtown Havasu.
“We will still have dancers, even if it’s not the ‘Thriller’ theme,” said Coleman. “I think a lot of people might have expected to see the Thriller dancers, but most are more inclined to enjoy the whole street during Fright Night.”
The event traditionally includes games, displays and “trick-or-treat” opportunities for Havasu youth, with support and no small amount of fanfare from local Downtown businesses. Coleman says the Main Street Association is expecting record crowds this year, and there has been a noticeable increase in local businesses that plan to participate in this year’s Fright Night festivities.
“Thriller has always been one aspect of it, but there will be other dance groups out there,” Coleman said. “People are just looking for something over-and-above .. we’re still going to have candy, the graveyard and other dancers up and down Main Street. I think people are just happy to see something going on.”
As of Friday, the Downtown Association was seeking additional sponsorship to continue the annual Fright Night Event. Anyone wishing to sponsor the event this year can contact Frightnighthavasu@gmail.com for more information.
