Mike and Ronda Sardo

Mike and Ronda Sardo are seen here from the 2016 rendition of ‘Thriller.’

 Today’s News-Herald file

Halloween is approaching in Lake Havasu City, as is the city’s annual Fright Night celebration on Main Street. But with the midnight hour close at hand, and creatures crawl in search of blood to terrorize the neighborhood, something will be missing this year.

For decades, Fright Night has brought Halloween spookiness, and a little silliness, to Havasu’s downtown district. And until now, the event has included a performance by local performers, in homage to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” According to organizer Geneva Gallagher, that performance has been canceled due to lack of dancers willing to participate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.