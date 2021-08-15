For the second meeting in a row, the Lake Havasu City Council has approved a request to rezone part of a commercially-zoned island to match the surrounding residential neighborhood. Councilmembers cited the need for more workforce housing, the city’s general plan, and the views of the surrounding homeowners as reasons to support the rezone at 2860 Jamaica Blvd.
The City Council voted 6-1 to approve the request. Councilmember Nancy Campbell was the only person to vote against the rezone, and was also the only councilmember to vote against the similar request approved in July. The applicant and co-owner of the property, Frank Ortiz Sr., said he plans to develop multi-family units on the property – each with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage – which will be utilized as long term rentals.
“They will not be for speculation, we are not converting into condos. We all know the extreme demand for residential rental units in Havasu,” Ortiz Sr. said.
Councilmember Jim Dolan thanked Ortiz Sr. for building long term rentals, saying he believes it is exactly the type of development Havasu needs to deal with the current affordable housing shortage.
“We don’t have [long term] rentals available,” Dolan said. “I was behind this idea in the zoning to begin with, but I extra like the fact that it is long term rentals.”
But Campbell noted that nothing in the rezone request requires that the property include long term rentals, and that the council is frequently presented with one plan during the zoning process only to see that plan change by the time it is actually developed.
“We need to really talk about workforce housing. I love that you are renting it fulltime, but again, we don’t know that,” Campbell said. “I have heard people come in and swear they would never do this, that or the other. Give it about a year – they are selling out and doing this, that and the other that they promised they wouldn’t do.”
Councilmember David Lane said he believes Tuesday’s public hearing demonstrates the approach to workforce housing that the city has been taking.
“We have said we can put the people in the same room to talk, and that is what we are doing right here,” Lane said. “We have somebody that has come into the room talking to us that wants to build workforce housing. So I absolutely agree with this project.”
The property is near the intersection of Jamaica and Chemehuevi boulevards.
It is part of a group of seven lots on either side of the intersection that were zoned for commercial use when Lake Havasu City was originally subdivided about 50 years ago. All of the properties surrounding those seven lots are zoned for residential.
The one acre lot at 2860 Jamaica Blvd. is located on the far south side of the commercial pocket, bordering Havasu Dental Center to the north and surrounded by residential on the other three sides. North of Havasu Dental sits the corner lot that was rezoned as multi-family residential back in 2017 and is in the process of developing the property with apartments, according to City Planner Luke Morris.
“It is very interesting to me that the lot on the corner was approved [in 2017] from commercial to residential, and everyone in here knows that commercial is more attractive in a corner location than on an interior lot,” Ortiz Sr. told the council.
Across the intersection the other four commercial lots include the Texaco gas station and the Havasu Masonic Lodge, along with two undeveloped lots.
Dolan noted that multiple neighboring homeowners have reached out to indicate their support for the rezone. Frank Ortiz Jr., who co-owns the property with his father, presented the council with a list of 39 property owners supporting the request.
“I’m not used to a zoning coming before council where I have had this many people approach me in a positive way – where they wanted a rezoning,” Dolan said. “Usually I hear a lot of, ‘No, we don’t want that rezoned because it is going to affect my neighborhood in a negative way.’ But I have had a lot of people reach out to me who want to see this neighborhood rezoned because they feel it protects their home value.”
But not all of the property’s neighbors are pleased by the plans.
Dr. Ilan Shamos, who owns Havasu Dental Center, said he is concerned about how the change will affect his property value. With the request approved, his lot is now completely surrounded by residential properties.
“If I am the only C-1 remaining, my property is basically going to be worth a duplex when I sell it because no one is going to want to buy a commercial that is sandwiched between residential,” Shamos told the council.
Shamos also said that he believes it is a good location for commercial development, noting that there are not a lot of one-acre square commercial lots available in the city.
But Ortiz Jr. said that lot has had 30 years to attract commercial development already.
“If a commercial project was viable there it would have been done in the last 30 years. If a commercial project was viable, they would have outbid us and bought the property,” he said. “The market is speaking and the residents have spoken.”
Campbell was sympathetic to Shamos’ position, saying that she would also be concerned if all the zoning around her business began to change after the fact.
“This is a tough one because we all do need workforce housing and we need rentals for sure. But I have concerns about some people already owning businesses in these nodes, and they are smack, dab in the middle of them,” Campbell said. “They bought that a long time ago and they invested a lot of money right there with the intent that that was all supposed to be commercial. Now they are looking at what to do with their buildings.”
The pocket of commercial property is one of seven such islands that were scattered throughout the residential areas of town when the city was originally subdivided. But few of those commercial properties were developed over the next several decades. In 2016 the general plan was updated and five of those commercial islands were reclassified as residential, including the island at Jamaica and Chemehuevi.
Since then, all five of the commercial pockets that were reclassified have had at least one lot rezoned to allow residential development – and one of those pockets has already been entirely rezoned and built up with single family homes.
Campbell pushed back against the notion that these commercial islands are an outdated zoning technique. Although she acknowledged that Havasu needs more workforce housing, she argued that it shouldn’t at the expense of future commercial development.
“I’m just really concerned. The reason they were put into these neighborhoods is to get traffic off the main highways and have neighborhood communities,” Campbell said. “Believe it or not, everybody keeps saying these are outdated ways of doing things and that is not true. To this day we have brand new developments going up all over the metropolitan area where they are actually still doing the same thing.”
The council considered a similar rezone request at its July 27 meeting. The council approved a request to rezone three of the 10 lots in a pocket of commercial on Anita Avenue near Avalon Avenue to residential zoning to allow single family homes. That request was approved 6-1. Campbell was the only one to vote against that request as well. Multiple councilmembers said these types of rezoning request need to be considered on a case-by-case basis.
