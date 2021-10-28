Another hit and run involving a vehicle and pedestrian was reported in Lake Havasu City Thursday night.
According to Havasu Scanner Feed, multiple units from the police and fire departments responded to the 3000 block of Maverick Drive, where a woman was seen laying in the road, unresponsive and bleeding from the head with no vehicles around.
Officers on the scene confirmed it was a hit and run.
Havasu Scanner Feed reports that the victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center at 5:27 p.m.
It was the second hit and run incident involving a pedestrian in the past two weeks.
Back on Oct. 14 there was a hit and run on the 3600 Bluecrest Drive when a 4-year old was struck by a gray Jeep Liberty that fled the scene. On Sunday the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office took Nathan S. Rowlins into custody who they suspect to be the driver in that incident.
