Mohave County Adult Detention Facility

An inmate at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility was found dead in the medical ward of the jail on Thursday after refusing to eat. It was the second inmate who died after refusing to eat this year.

 Special to Today's News-Herald

KINGMAN — An inmate at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility was reported dead after refusing to eat.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Raul Martinez, 26, of Bullhead City, was found unresponsive in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, July 28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.