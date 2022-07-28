KINGMAN — An inmate at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility was reported dead after refusing to eat.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Raul Martinez, 26, of Bullhead City, was found unresponsive in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, July 28.
Martinez was the second inmate who refused to eat and died this year. In May, Susan Jane Mish, 69, of Golden Valley died at the Mohave County Jail after reportedly refusing to eat or drink.
Martinez was being housed in the medical ward of the jail for observation as he was reportedly refusing to eat. He was the sole occupant of the cell and had been checked approximately 15 minutes prior to being found unresponsive, MCSO wrote on its Facebook page.
Medical staff and detention officers immediately began life-saving measures on Martinez, to include CPR, Narcan and the use of an automated external defibrillator.
Martinez was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center via ambulance where he was pronounced dead. MCSO detectives responded and assumed the investigation. Martinez was released to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Martinez had been booked on July 23, just five days before his death, for unlawful flight and a warrant.
There are no signs of trauma or foul play, MCSO wrote. The investigation is ongoing.
