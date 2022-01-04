There are now officially more people interested in running for a seat on the Lake Havasu City Council than there are seats available in the 2022 election after another prospective candidate threw their hat into the ring on Tuesday.
Mark Curry has picked up a candidate packet from City Hall signaling his interest in running for the council this year. Curry works in sales at Just 4 Fun Powersports in Havasu. Curry is the fourth person to pick up a candidate packet for council since the packets were made available on Monday.
Incumbent councilmembers Jeni Coke and Jim Dolan both picked up packets on Monday, along with Planning and Zoning Commissioner David Diaz. Curry’s interest brings the total number of people who have picked up a packet to four, and there are only three available seats on the council in 2022. Councilmember Michele Lin has also told Today’s News-Herald that she intends to run for re-election in 2022, although she has not yet picked up a candidate packet.
In addition to the three City Council seats, the Mayor’s Office will also be up for grabs in the 2022 elections. Incumbent Cal Sheehy is the only person who has picked up a candidate packet for mayor as of Tuesday.
Picking up a candidate packet signals an interest in running for office and allows prospective candidates to start gathering signatures, but it does not guarantee that they will be placed on the ballot. Completed packets must be returned to the city clerk between March 7 and April 4 – including a petition with between 645 and 1,289 signatures – in order to be included on the ballot.
Candidate packets are available at the city clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old when the nomination papers are filed, they must reside within city limits, and they must be properly registered to vote in Lake Havasu City.
