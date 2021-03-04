A rally against ongoing coronavirus restrictions is scheduled to take place in Lake Havasu City this weekend, and will feature a keynote speaker who’s grabbed international headlines in recent months.
Richard Mack is a former Graham County Sheriff, founder of the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officer’s Association, a former lobbyist for the Gun Owners of America – and has become known to his supporters as “America’s Constitutional Sheriff.” Mack has voiced opposition to ongoing restrictions since the crisis began, and has urged law enforcement leaders nationwide in refusing to enforce those restrictions.
The gathering is scheduled to take place Sunday at Stacey’s Southside Grill, where community business owners and local residents are expected to gather in opposition to masking orders, business closures and restrictions on American businesses that have taken place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It can be summed up in one word,” Mack said Thursday in an interview with Today’s News-Herald.
“Liberty.”
According to Mack, restrictions, masking orders and business closures have exceeded the threshold of constitutionality in communities throughout the U.S.
“Is there anyone in this community with enough sensitivity or leadership to know when things have gone too far? What the states have done is far beyond what the founding fathers envisioned,” Mack said. “No one on Earth has the authority to force people to wear a mask, or arrest them for not wearing a mask … it seems like the cure is worse than the disease.”
Mack spoke with reporters from the Washington Post, as well as overseas publications earlier this week.
“I hope I can help wherever I go,” Mack said. “I like to see what the government here, and what the governor will do about it. I want to encourage people to take back America city by city and county by county through their local sheriffs.”
Mack’s organization has offered its endorsement to local organizations including the Havasu Patriots and the Great American Patriots groups. Beginning last year, the Havasu Patriots urged officials from the Lake Havasu City government and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to pass an ordinance known as “Resolution 1776.”
The resolution, presented to city and county officials in November, was intended to prohibit local law enforcement and health officials from enforcing laws deemed “unconstitutional.” The movement was itself a reflection of Mack’s political stance, and members of the Havasu Patriots are expected to attend Sunday’s rally.
“I want to focus on liberty,” Mack said. “For them to destroy businesses, and destroy the greatest country on earth in the interest of keeping us safe – it’s wrong, and we need to fight back, and hope elected officials will do the same.”
Mack is scheduled to meet with Havasu business owners prior to the rally, at 10:30 a.m.
The rally itself is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Stacy’s Southside Grill, on 3465 Maricopa Ave.
