Marchers walked along Stockton Hill Road in Kingman to protest lithium mining in Wikieup. Signs read “Protect the Sacred” and “Water is Life.”

 MacKenzie Dexter/Special to Today's News-Herald

KINGMAN – Nearly two dozen tribal members, climate activists and community members marched down Stockton Hill Road to protest open-pit lithium mining in the Sandy Valley near Wikieup, Arizona.

The Monday, Feb. 21 Presidents Day march hosted by The Coalition to Save Ha’Kamwe’ highlighted concerns regarding the Australian-based company, Hawkstone Mining, including groundwater, ecosystem and culturally significant sites.

The Big Sandy Lithium project would be located on I-93 between Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona near Wikieup. Since 2019, Hawkstone has begun exploratory drilling.

According to the project’s website, Big Sandy is of “strategic relevance” given the Tesla Gigafactory is located only about 600 miles from the site. Lithium is mined and used for electric car batteries. While electric cars have been an option for more environmentally friendly transportation, protesters raised concerns over how mining can damage the land.

“There’s this huge rush to find lithium for electric cars as a climate solution, but the more I dug into it I realized that’s really a false solution,” Maleeka Manurasada, protester, said. “You can’t save the earth by doing more harm to the earth.”

Manurasada said lithium mining will only benefit those who can afford electric vehicles while those living in the community will suffer from the extraction process and beyond. She said Indigenous peoples are the ones protecting the planet due to their deep belief system and connection to the earth.

“This is a really strong example of how Indigenous people across the world have done so much to save the planet,” Manurasada said. “The Hualapai Tribe and some other tribal members that are here have realized their sacred spring is going to very likely be harmed by the drilling.”

According to a press release from the coalition, Ha’Kamwe’ refers to the water source, Cofer Hot Springs, located on Cholla Canyon Ranch in Wikieup. The coalition is worried about what the mining will do to water, ecosystems and residential areas of mining on Bureau of Land Management lands surrounding the ranch.

Bobby Wallace, organizer, said they are trying to save a sacred site from the mine located close to the water source. Wallace said the tribal significance of the site is a reason they’re pushing back against the mining project.

“When is it going to stop? It needs to stop today, stop tomorrow, it needs to stop every day,” Wallace said.

Wallace said people need to stop buying into the idea that lithium is a clean energy source when it can hurt the land it’s mined on and the people that live on the land. “We’re just ordinary people,” Wallace said. “The rest of the people should take a look at what’s going on.”

Hawkstone Mining and Bureau of Land Management did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

For more information on the coalition, email savehakamwe@gmail.com.

