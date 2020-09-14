Lake Havasu Unified School District’s next school board meeting is Tuesday, and on the agenda is a discussion of “anti-racism curriculum.”
The meeting will take place at the Performing Arts Center at Lake Havasu High School, located at 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd., at 6 p.m. Due to coronavirus precautions, a maximum of 50 people can occupy the theater at one time, and tickets for entry will be distributed before the meeting at the entrance. For those who cannot or do not wish to attend in person, the meeting will be live-streamed as well at lhusd.org/boardvideos.
Public comments can be made at the meeting or sent in by email to boardmeeting@lhusd.org.
At the meeting, board members will be reviewing revised policies and presenting them to the public a second time.
Board member Nichole Cohen will also be presenting a new agenda item, labeled as “discussion and possible action regarding all anti-racism curriculum, including Black Lives Matter and 1619 Project.”
The 1619 Project is “an ongoing initiative from The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, about the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery,” according to The New York Times Magazine.
The goal of the project is to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”
Attempts to reach Cohen for comment were unsuccessful as of Saturday evening.
Other agenda items include the approval of Logicalis for intercom, bells, clocks, and an upgrade to phones, approval of an amendment to an agreement between Western Arizona Vocational Education District #50 and LHUSD, approval of street widening improvements for the LHHS athletic project on Constellation Drive, and approval of vouchers, student activity funds, and auxiliary funds.
