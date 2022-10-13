Duck Derby

Longtime volunteers of the Western Arizona Humane Society Keith Toy (left) and Bob Thompson help dump rubber ducks for the final race during a previous year’s Duck Derby. This year’s event will be held on Saturday under the London Bridge with races beginning at 11 a.m.

 Today's News-Herald file

Visitors to the English Village this Saturday will have a close-up look at this year’s Duck Derby. The fundraising event has been held by the Western Arizona Humane Society for the last 3 decades and has become a Lake Havasu City tradition.

WAHS’ Executive Director Patty Gillmore says the event draws in local families to participate in and watch the duck races that take place on the Bridgewater Channel. Funds raised during the event are used to purchase necessary supplies for the animals housed in the shelter.

