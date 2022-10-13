Visitors to the English Village this Saturday will have a close-up look at this year’s Duck Derby. The fundraising event has been held by the Western Arizona Humane Society for the last 3 decades and has become a Lake Havasu City tradition.
WAHS’ Executive Director Patty Gillmore says the event draws in local families to participate in and watch the duck races that take place on the Bridgewater Channel. Funds raised during the event are used to purchase necessary supplies for the animals housed in the shelter.
“We’re out in the community doing something that is not only for adults, we have a lot of children there that have spent their pocket money on buying a duck,” Gillmore said. “I think that’s what’s so important.”
As of Wednesday, an estimated 600 ducks have been purchased, WAHS’ Kennel Manager and Event Coordinator Brandi Engler says. Gillmore anticipates they will have over 1,000 ducks once the races begin on Saturday morning. Duck sales will continue until the last heat with tickets available for purchase for $5.
Each duck sold is numbered and then deposited into a trash can. When the races begin, the trash cans are individually dumped into the Channel for a series of heats. A boat will then run its motor, creating waves for the ducks to float on until they reach the finish line. Engler shares that once the ducks make it to the other end, she randomly draws 10 ducks from each heat.
The remaining ducks are then placed into the final heat together where Engler draws the winning ducks for the prize money. The first place winner can win up to $1,000 whereas the last place winner will be awarded $50.
“We have a lot of fun and a lot of people get so excited,” Engler shared. “Just everybody coming together and rooting for these ducks that they have no idea whose is what duck.”
The winners of the race do not have to be present in order to claim their winnings, although Gillmore says it makes the event more special.
“It’s really cool when somebody is there and wins it,” Gillmore added. “That is really fun.”
Current needs for the shelter include new blankets, canned Pedigree dog food, dry Pedigree dog food, Purina Cat Chow and Purina Kitten Chow.
Saturday’s Duck Derby will take place at 11 a.m. under the London Bridge adjacent to the English Village.
