If Lake Havasu City decides to move forward with a tax increase in the near future a 23-year old voter approved initiative may prove to be an extra hurdle.
City officials have been exploring the possibility of increasing taxes for about a year. During Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager on Friday, City Manager Jess Knudson explained to citizens that the city has been spending more money than it brings in each year in order to provide ongoing services to the community such as public safety or road maintenance. He said the city has been able to use reserve funds to cover the balance but it is something that needs to be addressed to keep the city in good financial shape moving forward.
The budget deficit within the city could be addressed through raising revenue, which would mean raising taxes, or by cutting costs by eliminating city services. The City Council has discussed the topic several times this year and multiple councilmembers have supported the idea of raising taxes to avoid cutting services.
Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy reached out to the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce for its help in gauging the impact of various taxes on local businesses. The Chamber is currently conducting a survey that asks businesses about how they would be affected by a commercial lease tax, an additional sales tax, an increase in the hotel tax, an increase in property tax, or no additional taxes.
The City Council has also said it will reach out to citizens to gauge their feelings on how best to raise revenues or cut costs.
But raising taxes in Lake Havasu City can be a little trickier than it is elsewhere in the state; both because of extra requirements imposed by the Singer Initiative and because of questions about the legality of those requirements.
The Singer Initiative
The Singer Initiative, also called the Lake Havasu City Tax Limitation Initiative, was approved by the voters of Lake Havasu City in 1997 when Proposition 200 received 54% of the roughly 7,700 votes cast in the general election.
Essentially, the Singer Initiative states that property tax increases, Irrigation and Drainage District tax increases, sales tax increases, transaction privilege tax increases or any other increase in city tax must first be authorized by a special election and approved by more than two-thirds vote.
The initiative is named after Havasu resident Bob Singer, who took exception to the spending habits of the City Council at the time. Former Mayor Harvey Jackson, who is a lawyer, helped Singer write the initiative and Sam Scarmardo, who was running for City Council at the time, helped get enough signatures to put it on the ballot.
Scarmardo said the initiative was inspired by out-of-control spending by the city, which had recently built the police station, the fire academy, and the aquatic center without any input from citizens.
“We got sick and tired of the former City Council spending money like they had a printing press in the basement of the old City Hall,” Scarmardo said.
History in Havasu
Mark Nexsen, who served as Havasu’s mayor from 2006 to 2018, said the Singer Initiative creates a bit of a legal grey area around city tax increases that has never been definitively settled.
“Quite frankly, nobody is really sure if that is even constitutional,” Nexsen said. “But for the most part I think councils have abided by it… We always had it in the back of our mind. But quite honestly, when I have personally talked to people outside of our area – down in Phoenix or whatnot – I got a lot of, ‘That can’t be constitutional.’ But who knows what a judge would say.”
Nexsen said the initiative only came up a handful of times while he was in office. One of those times was in 2009 when hoteliers approached the city about increasing the bed tax by 1% with the intention of boosting advertising for Havasu. The item went on the ballot and was supported by 52.9% of voters but the bed tax was ultimately left unchanged.
“Two-thirds is a very high bar and some might argue that it is not constitutional because it goes beyond a majority – way beyond a majority. So for the hotel tax the real question is, should it have been enacted since a majority of the citizens said ‘Yeah, let’s do that,’ but it wasn’t two-thirds?” Nexsen said. “Nobody really knows what would have happened if we had enacted it. Would there be litigation? And if so who would have won? The answer is not clear whatsoever. But we thought we would simply abide by the initiative and let it go, and the hotel industry understood.”
Scarmardo rejected the idea that Prop 200 is on shaky legal ground, saying if the city wanted to appeal the initiative it has had 23 years to do so.
The Singer Initiative came back up again later in 2009 when the City Council voted 5-2 to increase the Irrigation and Drainage District property tax, bringing it back up to where it was in 1997. But the council’s action was taken without a special election to get voter approval. According to Today’s News-Herald articles at the time, Nexsen and Councilmember Margaret Nyberg voted against the increase with Nexsen saying he thought voters should have weighed in first.
After the increase was passed by the City Council, Scarmardo and Jackson filed a lawsuit in Mohave County Superior Court which named all of the councilmembers who voted for the increase, then-City Finance Director Gayle Whittle, the Irrigation and Drainage District, and Lake Havasu City. The lawsuit asked for the tax increase to be declared null and void because it hadn’t been previously approved by a two-thirds margin by voters. The suit also argued that the Havasu was improperly using the IDD, meant for agriculture, to fund its water system.
According to a 2009 article in Today’s News-Herald Yuma Superior Court Judge John Paul Plante dismissed the complaint, ruling that providing water to the city is a legitimate function of an IDD. But Plante sidestepped the question of whether the Singer Initiative should be applied because Scarmardo had not paid the property tax yet, and therefore the complaint did not follow the proper process and was brought “to the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Plante’s ruling was upheld by the Arizona Court of Appeals in Nov. 2010.
Moving forward
Lake Havasu City has not attempted to raise taxes since before Nexsen left office in 2018, which was the same year Knudson started as City Manager.
Knudson said he isn’t sure if the Singer Initiative will play a role in the city’s current efforts. He said it’s too early to talk about voter approval because the city is still in the early stages of gathering input and has not decided what, if any, taxes the council will consider increasing.
“We haven’t set forth a specific path forward,” Knudson said. “We are aware of the Singer Initiative and its roots here in Lake Havasu City. Right now we are evaluating all of our options and alternatives. At this point we are just engaging the public in a very general conversation about city revenues. That is the point in time we are at now.”
Knudson said the Singer Initiative will be part of the city’s discussions with residents about raising revenues. If a tax raise it identified, Knudson said the city will determine the proper procedure for enacting such a tax increase at that time. He said currently the city doesn’t have an official stance on the Singer Initiative.
“I think it is something that there is some questions about, but we will take a close look at it,” Knudson said. “We haven’t come forward with a specific stance on the initiative.”
Scarmardo said he believes any of the taxes being considered would be subject to the Singer Initiative. He said if the council were to attempt to pass a tax increase without two-thirds voter approval he would sue the city over it again.
He said the only way to override a voter initiative like Prop 200 is with another voter initiative.
“The City Council can order an initiative, so that’s all they need to do,” Scarmardo said. “If the citizens here want to vote for it then God bless them. But I’ll be working against it.”
