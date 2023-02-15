MIchele Lin

Michele Lin

A local contractor’s plans to build apartments on S. McCulloch Boulevard received widespread opposition from residents who live in the area – based on traffic, parking and other concerns. Although several members of the Lake Havasu City Council thanked the developers for their desire to bring workforce housing to the community, the proposal for a three-story, 87 unit apartment building was too dense for the council to support.

The City Council held two separate public hearings Tuesday about the nine vacant lots totaling 2.16 acres located on the 600 and 700 blocks of S. McCulloch Boulevard and Delta Drive. During the first public hearing, the council voted 6-1 to approve changing the land use designation for the property from “neighborhood commercial” to “high density residential.” Councilmember Michele Lin was the only one to oppose the general plan amendment.

