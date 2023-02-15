A local contractor’s plans to build apartments on S. McCulloch Boulevard received widespread opposition from residents who live in the area – based on traffic, parking and other concerns. Although several members of the Lake Havasu City Council thanked the developers for their desire to bring workforce housing to the community, the proposal for a three-story, 87 unit apartment building was too dense for the council to support.
The City Council held two separate public hearings Tuesday about the nine vacant lots totaling 2.16 acres located on the 600 and 700 blocks of S. McCulloch Boulevard and Delta Drive. During the first public hearing, the council voted 6-1 to approve changing the land use designation for the property from “neighborhood commercial” to “high density residential.” Councilmember Michele Lin was the only one to oppose the general plan amendment.
But the council unanimously opposed a request to change the zoning from limited commercial to a multiple-family/planned development. The requested planned development would have doubled the allowable housing density on the property from 20 to 41 units per acre, and it would have reduced the front yard setback from 15 feet to 10 feet to allow for more parking. None of the councilmembers made a motion during the second public hearing, so the rezone/PD request failed without a council vote.
That means that the apartments are not allowed to be built as originally proposed. But multiple councilmembers said that they hope the proposal can be revised, and indicated they could support a similar project on the property with less density.
Many neighbors who live in the area vehemently opposed both the general plan amendment and the rezone/planned development request. A total of seven citizens voiced their opposition during the first public hearing, and 15 took to the podium in opposition to the project during the second hearing. But nearly every citizen in the jam-packed, standing-room-only council chambers during the meeting indicated that they, too, were against the proposal.
There were two major concerns brought up by nearly every speaker throughout the public comment periods. The first concern was the amount of additional traffic they believe such a dense development would bring to what residents say is an already busy area of town. The second major concern mentioned by neighbors was that many of the tenants’ vehicles would end up parked on the street. They said the 120 total parking spaces will not be enough for all the residents to store not only cars but also boats, trailers and side by sides.
Other issues brought up by multiple neighbors included concerns that the development would increase crime in the area, that the 87 units would strain city services like water or police, and fears it would cause nearby property values to go down.
James Gray, President of the Partnership for Economic Development, was the only person to speak in support of the proposal during the public comment period. Citing a housing study that the PED recently completed, Gray said just 2.7% of the housing in Havasu is apartments and only 1.5% of apartments in the city are vacant. Furthermore, he said about a third of Lake Havasu City residents pay more for housing than the 30% of their income that is generally recommended. He said 20% of the population currently spends 50% of their income or more on housing.
Gray said developments such as this one would provide a boost to both workers in Havasu looking for housing, and employers struggling to find workers.
About the plans
The nine lots located between S. McCulloch and Delta are owned by Bret and Jodi Deru – owners of TAZ Concrete in Havasu. They were represented during the meeting by Iris Development Services.
“The property owner is a local construction contractor who feels the apartment building development would help fill a need in the community for more workforce housing,” said Planning Division Manager Luke Morris. “The units are proposed to be long term leases only, with no short term rentals.”
Morris told the council that the 2.16 acres in question is surrounded by a single layer of two-family residential zoning (commonly referred to as R-2) that has been developed with a mix of single family homes and duplexes. The property is bordered by an alleyway to the south, with commercial property located on the other side of the alley.
Much of the rest of the surrounding area is zoned for single family homes.
The proposal would have allowed a three-story, 87 unit apartment complex to be built on the property – including 57 one-bedroom, 21 two bedroom, and 9 three-bedroom units.
Mac Hall IV, with Iris Development Services, told the council that the 41 unit-per-acre housing density is being requested due to the cost of the land, the cost of construction, and the property owner’s goal to keep the rents as low as possible. Hall said the project would have to be re-evaluated if a lower density is required.
“There is a good possibility that we might reduce [the density],” Hall said. “But as of right now, with how the numbers broke, this is what we are requesting.”
The proposed three story building would have been roughly 40 feet tall measured from the ground floor. But Morris explained that the proposal meets the 30-foot height restriction for multiple family districts because the developer plans to dig down about 12 feet below the maximum grade for the building pad.
The proposal also included a total of 120 parking spaces – 87 covered parking spots, 15 uncovered spots, and 18 visitor parking spaces.
Morris said Havasu’s development code requires one parking space for each one-bedroom residential unit, and 1.5 spaces for each unit with two bedrooms or more. He said developments are required to have one visitor parking space for every five residential units. Morris said the development code would require 120 parking spots for this particular development.
Morris also said the proposed apartment building is expected to produce less daily traffic than other potential uses that are already allowed in the property’s current limited commercial zoning – based on an Institute of Transportation Engineers report.
He said the 87 unit apartment complex is expected to produce about 579 daily trips. But an 87 unit hotel (711 daily trips), a 20,000 square foot medical office (723 trips), a sit down restaurant (763) and a fast food restaurant with a drive through (1,984 trips) would each bring significantly more traffic to the area. Each of those uses are allowed within the property’s current limited commercial zoning.
Council discussion
Councilmember Jim Dolan kicked off the City Council’s discussion by saying he likes the project and the city needs more workforce housing, but he doesn’t feel the location at S. McCulloch and Delta is the right place for it.
“I think there are a lot of other places in town where this would fit in perfectly,” Dolan said. “It’s very unique and it’s exactly what we need. But I’m not a fan of doubling the density in that area. I would love to support this project in a property that is already zoned for multifamily. Unfortunately we are switching those over and putting in storage units and tiny homes that are $500 per square foot.”
Councilmember David Lane said he was really excited about this project when he first heard of it, because this is exactly the type of workforce housing the city has been seeking in the seven years he has been on the council.
“In those seven years we have asked people to please come build workforce housing,” Lane said. “But the workforce housing has been built in Kingman and Bullhead. People are commuting here. We have heard that we need more medical. Well guess who is getting all the medical workers – Kingman, because they can afford to live there.”
Lane said lots of employees and employers in the area would benefit from this type of development.
“This is not a developer who is building this, this is one of our local business owners whose employees can’t find a place to live,” Lane said. “He wants to build an apartment complex so that his employees have a place to live. The reason they were going as high density as they were is so the rent could be affordable for the workforce.”
Lane said that he personally supports the project, and believes that a majority of Havasu residents support it as well. But said he would vote against the requested rezone because it is clear that the residents who live in the area are adamantly opposed.
“They don’t want it in their back yard, they want it in somebody else’s backyard,” Lane said. “We are not going to have people to work in our restaurants or to work in the hospital until we can get some workforce housing. But apparently this is not the right project. So that is where we are at.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses also said Havasu needs more apartments and he likes the project. Moses also pushed back against fears expressed by neighbors that tenants of the apartment would end up storing their boats and off road vehicles on the street.
“People who work in this city need a place to live,” Moses said. “They are not worried about where they are going to put their boat because they don’t have one. They are just worried about whether they can put a roof over their head. So this is a huge concern.”
Moses also thanked the property owners and developer for bringing the proposal forward, saying it’s the first proposal in a long time that would actually provide workforce housing.
“This is the first one who is actually willing to come and address this problem for Havasu in a long time,” Moses said. “I just want to thank him, because it is a big deal. It means a lot, and we need more of it.”
Moses also said that he thinks the property is a pretty good location for apartments. But he said ultimately he feels that doubling the maximum density for this development is a little too much.
“I’m not going to approve this, but I hope the developer can come back and work with staff to see what we can do to make this work out for both the residents of Lake Havasu and the residents we want to put in this development, because we definitely need this,” he said.
Councilmember Jeni Coke expressed similar sentiments.
“I’m not in favor of this large of a project changing the density that much,” she said. “I do hope they can come back to us with something that is more palatable for the community. I hate to see this project completely dead – I think there is some compromise that can be made.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she also believes the requested density is too high for that area.
“I will be voting no,” she said. “I would love for the developer to come back and get within the limits that he needs to be.”
Campbell said she agrees with several of the comments during the meeting that the minimum parking requirements in the city’s development code may not be enough for the development. Later in the meeting, Campbell requested that the Planning and Zoning Commission re-examine the parking requirements in city code during a future meeting and consider making adjustments. The council would ultimately be responsible for approving changes to the development code.
Campbell said she is also concerned about the city’s ability to provide services for such a large complex, and would prefer not to reduce the front yard setbacks along McCulloch Boulevard.
Mayor Cal Sheehy also thanked the developer for bringing the project forward.
“I always say the magic of Lake Havasu is the citizens within Lake Havasu,” Sheehy said. “It took a local resident who has employees here and is invested in the community to even bring something forward. We have been talking about workforce housing for quite some time.”
But Sheehy said after visiting the area several times to get a feel for the neighborhood, he agrees with other councilmembers.
“I think that a project like this could work in that area, and help to develop the commercial nodes that are adjacent to it,” Sheehy said. “But I, too, think that the density is just too great.”
