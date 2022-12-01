Garrett D. Wilder

Garrett D. Wilder

A Lake Havasu City man convicted in the alleged drive-by shooting of a television personality’s son could receive a new trial, if the Arizona Court of Appeals approves his request. But that decision won’t be made soon, according to his attorney.

The appellate court met Wednesday in a closed-door conference to discuss arguments in the case of 23-year-old Garrett D. Wilder, who was sentenced last December to a 10.5-year prison term in the shooting of 24-year-old Garrett Dotson. Dotson is the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” host, Dan Dotson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.