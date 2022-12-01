A Lake Havasu City man convicted in the alleged drive-by shooting of a television personality’s son could receive a new trial, if the Arizona Court of Appeals approves his request. But that decision won’t be made soon, according to his attorney.
The appellate court met Wednesday in a closed-door conference to discuss arguments in the case of 23-year-old Garrett D. Wilder, who was sentenced last December to a 10.5-year prison term in the shooting of 24-year-old Garrett Dotson. Dotson is the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” host, Dan Dotson.
According to Appeal Attorney Jill Evans, appellate judges in the case will review the case further in the coming months, and issue a written decision on all legal issues raised in Wilder’s appeal. But the wheel of justice moves slowly - and according to Evans, the court could take as long as a year to reach that decision.
Wilder has remained incarcerated at Red Rock Correctional Center in Eloy since December, pending review of his case by the state’s appellate court. The first written documents for that appeal were filed in May.
Within the next three to twelve months, the Arizona Appellate Court will review the case and determine whether possible fault in procedure or legal error may have led to Wilder’s conviction.
The Argument
Wilder was initially indicted in Mohave County on counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and drive-by shooting after his arrest in September 2020. Wilder was acquitted on all charges except that of drive-by shooting after a week-long trial in late October of last year.
According to statements by Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, 10 members of Wilder’s jury were prepared to acquit him on all counts. Amann submitted post-conviction testimony from four jurors in the case at Wilder’s sentencing hearing, in which jurors described the reason for their decision to convict Wilder of the singular offense of drive-by shooting.
Amann, who represented Wilder at his trial, said that post-conviction interviews showed jurors would not have convicted Wilder at all if they had known the sentence Wilder would face.
Amann said last year that the jury’s forewoman convinced fellow jurors to convict Wilder on the charge of drive-by-shooting, based on the belief that Wilder used his weapon irresponsibly - even though the jury appeared to agree that Wilder had shot the victim in self-defense. According to Amann, the jury’s forewoman told fellow jurors that the charge of drive-by shooting would result in a less severe sentence for Wilder than convictions on charges of aggravated assault or disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Unknown to the jury, however, drive-by shooting was the most severe offense of which Wilder was accused. And according to Amann, Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe ordered members of the jury to not take sentencing into account at all, prior to reaching their decision.
How it started
The case began in the early hours of Sept. 13, 2020. Dotson and an acquaintance, identified as California resident Mauro Evans, were visiting Lake Havasu City during Labor Day weekend.
According to statements by the victim, Wilder stopped in front of the victim’s rental home on the 2100 block of Injo Drive, and allegedly antagonized both men from the window of his vehicle. Dotson reportedly told police that he and Owens approached Wilder to confront him, but never came near Wilder’s vehicle. According to statements by Dotson, Wilder produced a handgun as Dotson approached, and shot the victim at close range before fleeing the scene.
Dotson was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, and was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition. Lake Havasu City Police officials solicited information from the public as they sought information as to the shooter’s identity. A witness came forward one day later, and reported Wilder’s involvement.
Detectives served a search warrant at Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive address, and took Wilder into custody. The weapon allegedly used in the shooting was found at Wilder’s home, as was a single spent shell casing.
When questioned in the case, Wilder admitted to his involvement in the shooting. But Wilder recounted a different sequence of events that led to the near-fatal incident.
According to Wilder’s testimony, Dotson and Owens were themselves the aggressors in the case. Wilder said that the two men may have been involved in a physical fight when he passed the location in his vehicle, and Wilder asked if the two men required help. Wilder said that both men approached his car in an aggressive manner, with both men issuing threats toward Wilder. According to the defendant, Dotson may have attempted to physically assault Wilder before the shooting took place.
Amann said at Wilder’s trial last year that the appearance of Dotson’s Gucci shoeprint on the door of Wilder’s car may have refuted Dotson’s statement that he had not come near Wilder’s vehicle. It was evidence that also appeared to show Dotson to have been the aggressor in his encounter with Wilder, and upheld Wilder’s argument of self-defense.
If Wilder’s appeal is successful, he will be granted a new trial on the charge of drive-by shooting. Under Wilder’s Constitutional rights under the Fifth Amendment, he may not be tried again on the charges of aggravated assault or disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Barring success of that appeal, however, Wilder is expected to remain in custody at an Arizona prison facility until July 2, 2029.
