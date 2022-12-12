It’s a common misconception that the Arizona Court of Appeals has the power to overturn a criminal conviction if they find cause to believe that conviction may have been wrongful. But according to defense attorneys in the case of a man convicted of drive-by shooting last year, being innocent isn’t enough for a new trial.
Garrett Wilder, 23, was sentenced last year to 10.5 years in prison after the near-fatal shooting of 24-year-old California resident Garrett Dotson - the son of television personality Dan Dotson, of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars.” Earlier this month, appeal attorney Jill Evans said the state’s appellate court could examine facts in the case and reach a decision in February at the earliest. But Evans said that decision was reached much sooner, with the court affirming judgment against the defendant on Thursday.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Paul Amann, who represented Wilder at his trial last year, objected to that decision this week.
“We are disappointed with this ruling and respectfully disagree with it,” Amann said. “We will be seeking review in the Arizona Supreme Court.”
Wilder was indicted in Mohave Superior Court in September 2020 on charges including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and drive-by shooting after his near-fatal encounter with Dotson on Sept. 13 of that year.
According to court records, Wilder was driving in the 2100 block of Injo Drive that evening, accompanied by his girlfriend, when he encountered Dotson and a companion in front of Dotson’s rented residence. Wilder exchanged words with the two men, which ultimately led to a confrontation. Wilder produced a handgun during that confrontation, and shot Dotson before leaving the scene.
Dotson was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment of his injuries, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department elicited the public’s assistance in identifying the perpetrator. A witness in the case ultimately came forward to identify Wilder as the shooter, and detectives served a search warrant on Sept. 14 at Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive residence. The weapon allegedly used in the shooting was found at Wilder’s home, as was one spent shell casing.
Wilder told investigators, and later his jury, that Dotson and his companion appeared to be engaged in a physical altercation when he passed Dotson’s rented home that evening. Wilder said that he asked if the two men needed assistance, at which point both men approached Wilder’s vehicle in an aggressive manner. According to Wilder’s testimony, Dotson and his companion issued threats at the scene, and may have attempted to physically assault Wilder before Wilder drew his weapon.
According to statements last year by Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, evidence in the case - including a footprint on the door of Wilder’s vehicle that may have been Dotson’s own - may have corroborated statements by Wilder that Dotson was himself the aggressor in his confrontation with the defendant.
Wilder may have been innocent, jury said
Wilder’s jury acquitted him on all counts except that of drive-by shooting. But according to court records, jurors may not even have thought Wilder was guilty of that offense.
Amann said last year that the jury’s forewoman convinced fellow jurors to convict Wilder on the charge of drive-by shooting, based on the belief that Wilder used his weapon irresponsibly. Jurors said in post-conviction interviews that they believed Wilder had acted in self-defense at the time of the shooting, with 10 of those jurors prepared to acquit Wilder on all counts. Amann said that the jury’s forewoman convinced her fellow jurors that drive-by shooting was the least serious offense of which Wilder was accused, and that he would not receive a heavy prison sentence for convicting Wilder of that offense.
Unknown to Wilder’s jury, drive-by shooting was the most serious offense of which Wilder was accused. According to post-conviction testimony from those jurors, they would not have found Wilder guilty at all, had they been aware of the sentence he would receive.
Wilder appealed that decision last December, with written arguments filed with the state’s court of appeals in May. The grounds for that appeal included possible juror misconduct, and the possibility that disorderly conduct was a lesser-related charge to that of drive-by shooting: That it made no logical sense to acquit Wilder of one charge, but not the other.
In the appellate court’s decision on Thursday, disorderly conduct with a weapon and drive-by shooting represented separate incidents in the case, with one having no bearing upon the other. The court also argued that the jury’s deliberations - and where those deliberations led the jurors - were the purview of the jury itself. How the jury reached its decision to convict Wilder, the court said, was discretion not abused by the jury, but a product of the jury’s legal function.
As of this week, Wilder remains incarcerated at Red Rock Correctional Center in Eloy. Barring successful review of his case by the Arizona Supreme Court, Wilder will remain in custody until July 2, 2029.
