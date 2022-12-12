Garrett D. Wilder

Garrett D. Wilder

It’s a common misconception that the Arizona Court of Appeals has the power to overturn a criminal conviction if they find cause to believe that conviction may have been wrongful. But according to defense attorneys in the case of a man convicted of drive-by shooting last year, being innocent isn’t enough for a new trial.

Garrett Wilder, 23, was sentenced last year to 10.5 years in prison after the near-fatal shooting of 24-year-old California resident Garrett Dotson - the son of television personality Dan Dotson, of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars.” Earlier this month, appeal attorney Jill Evans said the state’s appellate court could examine facts in the case and reach a decision in February at the earliest. But Evans said that decision was reached much sooner, with the court affirming judgment against the defendant on Thursday.

