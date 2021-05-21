A Phoenix truck driver convicted last year in the death of a part-time Lake Havasu City resident will not receive a new trial in his criminal case, his attorney said this week.
“I believe there’s a civil case pending, but there’s nothing else we can do in the criminal case,” said Tempe attorney Matthew Hayes, who represented 65-year-old Jerome Webb in his appeal. “There will be fines, and jail time he will now have to do.”
Webb was convicted last year on charges of causing a fatality during a traffic infraction. And Since September, Webb has remained free from custody as Hayes filed an appeal in Mohave Superior Court on Webb’s behalf.
“This should have been a civil situation,” Hayes said Tuesday. “He’s been labeled as someone who’s intentionally committed a crime, but this was a terrible accident. It was a tragedy … it’s been a difficult situation for him, and for the Havasu community. It was a grueling trial, and a very emotional one for everyone involved.”
The incident took place in December 2019, when investigators say Webb failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of College and Lampkin Drives. According to the police report, Webb backed his truck’s trailer into the path of Havasu motorcyclist Megan Manson, 21. Manson attempted to brake, but was unable to avoid the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court filings by Hayes, the coronavirus pandemic created unforeseen obstacles to the appeal process. Hayes was forced to request extra time to file Webb’s appellant memorandum in December, and again in February, before filing a motion for reconsideration of the Lake Havasu City Municipal Court Judge Mitchell Kalauli’s ruling on Feb. 15.
Also in February, Hayes filed a request for 50-90 days of additional time to prepare his case for an appeal, citing the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions as cause.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Eric Gordon denied Hayes’ request in a ruling filed last week.
“The coronavirus pandemic doubtless caused trial delays, but could not reasonably be said to have prevented the preparation and filing of an appellant memorandum between Dec. 21 and Feb. 19,” Gordon said in his ruling.
Gordon remanded further discussion in the case to the Lake Havasu City Justice Court. Hayes expects the court to affirm Kalauli’s decision in the case.
“He’s been a truck driver his entire life, and his route is through Havasu,” Hayes said. “He feels terrible about the fact that (Manson) died, but he doesn’t believe he committed a crime. He believes the officers got it wrong. The judge didn’t agree.”
Kalauli initially sentenced Webb to 90 days in jail, with the possibility of early release after 80 hours of community service while in custody. Webb was also sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine, and his driver’s license would be suspended for 180 days.
