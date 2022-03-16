A Lake Havasu City man convicted in the shooting of a television personality’s son isn’t set to be released for another seven years – but he could get out much sooner, if his appeal in the case is successful later this summer.
Garrett D. Wilder, 23, was tried last year on felony charges after he was accused of shooting victim Garrett Dotson, 24, from the window of his vehicle. Dotson, who is the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” personality Dan Dotson, suffered critical injuries during the incident, and was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. A Mohave County jury convicted Wilder on charges of drive-by shooting in December, but the Arizona Court of Appeals is scheduled to review his case beginning in May.
As of Tuesday, Wilder remained in custody at Red Rock Correctional Center, a privately-operated medium-security located in Eloy. There he is expected to remain as his case is reviewed by the state’s appellate court. The first written arguments for that appeal are expected to be filed with the court by May 6, in Wilder’s opening brief.
Wilder’s appeal is not the same as a new trial, and the court will not render its decision based on facts of the case itself. Instead, the appellate court will examine transcripts from court proceedings and from Wilder’s trial itself, to determine possible fault in procedure or a legal error may have led to his conviction.
And according to statements by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Paul Amann, who represented Wilder until his conviction in December, Wilder may have a chance of winning.
The shooting
The case began in the early hours of Sept. 13, 2020. According to witness statements, Dotson and an acquaintance, California resident Mauro Owens, were standing in front of a home Dotson had rented on the 2100 block of Injo Drive, when Wilder stopped his vehicle in front of the location.
According to statements later given by Dotson, Wilder attempted to antagonize the two men, and told them to “go back where they came from.” According to Dotson’s statements to police, he and Owens approached Wilder to confront him, but never came near Wilder’s vehicle before the defendant shot Dotson from the vehicle’s window.
Wilder left the scene before police and paramedics arrived at the address, and Dotson was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. He was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition, and police solicited assistance from the Havasu community to locate the shooter.
A witness came forward within days of the shooting and reported Wilder’s involvement. Lake Havasu City Police detectives served a search warrant at Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive address, and took Wilder into custody. The weapon allegedly used in the shooting was found in Wilder’s home, as was a single spent shell casing.
Wilder’s case
When questioned by investigators in the case, Wilder allegedly admitted to his involvement in the shooting. He told detectives, and later a jury of his peers, that he was driving past Dotson’s rented property prior to the shooting, and saw Dotson and Owens involved in a possible fight at the location.
According to the incident report, Wilder said he offered assistance, but said the two men approached his vehicle in an aggressive manner. According to Wilder’s statements, Dotson and Owens threatened him, before allegedly attempting to assault him prior to the shooting.
Wilder’s attorney asserted that the presence of a Gucci shoeprint on the door of Wilder’s vehicle, allegedly belonging to Dotson, cast doubt on the victim’s statements at Wilder’s trial.
Amann said last year that evidence presented at Wilder’s trial led the majority of his jurors to believe Wilder’s argument of self-defense – but possible misinformation shared by the jury’s foreperson may have led to his conviction, regardless.
According to Amann, 10 members of Wilder’s jury were prepared to acquit him on all counts – which included felony charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and drive-by shooting.
Later testimony given by four members of Wilder’s jury allegedly showed that the jury’s forewoman convinced fellow jurors to convict wilder on only the charge of drive-by shooting, based on the belief that Wilder had used his weapon irresponsibly, even if in self-defense. According to Amann, the jury’s foreperson told fellow jurors that the charge of drive-by shooting would result in the least-severe sentence for Wilder.
It was, however, the most serious offense of which he was accused.
According to post-trial testimony from jurors in Wilder’s case, they would not have convicted Wilder at all, had they not been misinformed. According to Amann, Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe had ordered members of the jury prior to their deliberations not to take sentencing into account while rendering a verdict.
Amann said in December that he believed Wilder will be successful in his appeal. If he is granted a new trial by the appellate court, he will be tried only for the charge of drive-by shooting. Under his constitutional Fifth Amendment rights, Wilder may not be tried again for the charges of aggravated assault or disorderly conduct with a weapon.
If Wilder’s appeal is unsuccessful, however, he will remain in custody until July 2, 2029.
