PHOENIX — The Democratic Party will get a chance to challenge state laws that now put Republicans first on the ballots of most Arizonans.
A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that there is reason to believe that the system, established by the Republican-controlled legislature, is unconstitutional. They cited the fact that in the 2020 general election, 82% of Arizonans got ballots that listed GOP candidates first.
More to the point, Judge Jed Rakoff, writing for the court, said the challengers presented evidence to show that whichever candidate is listed first has an inherent advantage.
Friday’s ruling does not overturn the 1979 law.
But it sends the case back to U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa who threw it out last year. She said at the time it was not the job of federal courts to decide that the system is unfair and that the solution proposed by challengers -- rotating the ballot positions of Democrats and Republicans -- is any better.
No date has been set for that hearing. But even if she ultimately sides with the Democrats, it’s not clear that any change can be made in time for the November election.
Under the current system, candidates in primary elections have the position of their names on the ballot rotated among various precincts. So none one person gets a built-in advantage.
But when the general election comes around, candidates are listed on ballots in each county based on how well each party’s gubernatorial hopefuls did in that county in the last election.
That means that this year the Republicans for all offices will be listed ahead of Democrats in all races in 11 of the 15 counties where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey outpolled Democrat David Garcia four years ago. That includes Maricopa County which has more voters than the other 15 counties combined.
Democrats sued, arguing that, all else being equal, there is a tendency of voters to choose the first candidate on a list.
As proof, attorneys for the party cited data from Jonathan Rodden, a political science professor at Stanford University.
