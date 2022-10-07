An attorney for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol told a federal judge in Phoenix on Tuesday that Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer the committee’s questions at a deposition. The comment from attorney Eric Columbus came during a Tuesday hearing where Ward’s lawyers urged a federal judge to block the committee from getting her phone records while she appeals. U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa ruled on Sept. 23 that Ward's records should be released. Ward attorney Laurin Mills cast the phone records fight as one with major implications for democracy, on par if not bigger than the insurrection. The judge is considering the request.