PHOENIX -- The state Court of Appeals will consider later this month whether to expedite a bid by Kari Lake to overturn the results of the gubernatorial election she lost by more than 17,000 votes.

A three-judge panel has set Jan. 24 to consider her “special action’’ request. And they want a response from attorneys for now-Gov. Katie Hobbs by this coming Wednesday.

