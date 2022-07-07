Opening briefs have been filed in the appeal of a Lake Havasu City man accused in the alleged drive-by shooting of a television personality’s son.
Garrett D. Wilder, 23, was tried and convicted last year on one count of drive-by shooting, after he was accused in 2020 of inflicting near-fatal injuries against 24-year-old California resident Garrett Dotson. Appellate attorney Jill Evans, of the Mohave County Legal Advocate’s Office, filed opening briefs in the case with the Arizona Court of Appeals on Wednesday to have Wilder’s case re-tried.
The opening briefs for Wilder’s appeal were initially expected to be delivered to the appellate court in May, but Evans was allowed an extension of time to gather necessary documents and transcripts from Wilder’s case. Now that those documents have been submitted with Evans’ opening brief, the appeal process in Wilder’s case has officially begun.
“The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has a prosecutor who will file an answer to the brief, and I’ll file a reply,” Evans said. “Then a panel of three appellate judges will rule on Wilder’s appeal.”
The appellate court will not render its decision based on facts of the case itself, but will examine transcripts from court proceedings and from Wilder’s trial, to determine whether a possible fault in legal procedure or a legal error may have led to his conviction.
Wilder was initially charged with felony counts of weapons misconduct and aggravated assault, as well as the charge of drive-by shooting. If Wilder’s appeal is successful, he may be re-tried only for the charge of drive-by shooting.
As of Thursday, Wilder remained in custody at Red Rock Correctional Center, a privately operated medium-security facility located in Eloy.
The shooting
The case began in the early hours of Sept. 13, 2020. Dotson, who is the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” personality Dan Dotson, was vacationing at a rental home in Havasu with fellow California resident Maruo Owens.
According to initial police reports, Owens and Dotson were staying at a rental home on the 2100 block of Injo Drive, when Wilder stopped his vehicle in front of the location.
Dotson would later say that the driver, identified as Wilder, attempted to antagonize the two men, and told them to “go back where they came from.” According to Dotson’s statements to police, he and Owens approached Wilder to confront him, before Wilder pointed a handgun through the vehicle’s window and fired. Dotson suffered critical injuries which would ultimately require that he be flown to Las Vegas for emergency medical treatment. Wilder had already left the scene when first responders arrived at the scene.
Lake Havasu City Police investigators searched for a suspect in the shooting for two days before a witness came forward to report Wilder’s involvement. Investigators served a search warrant at Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive address, and took Wilder into custody. The weapon used in the shooting was found in Wilder’s home, as was one spent shell casing.
Under questioning by detectives, Wilder admitted to his involvement in the shooting. Wilder told investigators - and later a jury - that he was driving past Dotson’s rented property on the morning of the shooting, and saw Dotson and Owens involved in a possible fight at the location. Wilder said he offered assistance, but both approached him in an aggressive manner.
According to Wilder’s statements, Dotson and Owens threatened him before allegedly attempting to assault him prior to the shooting.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, who defended Wilder, presented into evidence a Gucci shoeprint that was found on the door of Wilder’s vehicle after the incident. According to Amann, the shoeprint appeared to indicate that Dotson himself may have been the aggressor in a confrontation that led to the shooting.
Wilder innocent, jurors said after conviction
According to Mohave Superior Court records, jurors at Wilder’s trial issued statements after rendering a conviction in the case. According to those statements, 10 of Wilder’s 12 jurors were prepared to acquit the defendant on all counts - but possible misinformation presented by the jury’s forewoman ultimately led to what those jurors believed to be a wrongful conviction.
According to statements by four members of Wilder’s jury, the jury’s forewoman convinced fellow jurors that Wilder used his weapon irresponsibly, and was deserving of punishment. The jury’s forewoman allegedly convinced her fellow jurors to convict Wilder on the count of drive-by shooting, under the notion that it was the least serious offense of which Wilder was charged.
The charge of drive-by shooting was in fact the most serious offense of which Wilder was accused. According to Amann, jurors said they would not have convicted Wilder at all, if they had known.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe had ordered members of Wilder’s jury prior to their deliberations not to take sentencing into account while reaching a verdict.
If Wilder’s appeal is unsuccessful this year, he is expected to remain in custody until July 2, 2029.
