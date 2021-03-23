Hundreds of first-dose vaccine appointments from county providers are still available across Mohave County.
Embry sites across the county have appointments for the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine available, according to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Embry location operating on the Mohave Community College campus in Lake Havasu City had 300 open slots available between Thursday and Monday.
“I know there was extreme frustration in the beginning of the covid-19 vaccine roll out with very few appointments available to county residents, but as we get in more supply we have the capacity now to vaccinate more individuals,” Johnson said in a news release. “It’s important that we ensure the public knows about these appointments and how to schedule them.”
Appointments can be made online at the county’s vaccine provider portal at covid-19-vaccine-mohave.hub.arcgis.com. Mohave residents can also call Embry directly at 480-376-2170 to schedule an appointment Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Embry sites in Kingman, Bullhead City and Havasu are located at the respective Mohave Community College campus.
Embry workers at the Havasu MCC campus declined to speak with a Today’s News-Herald reporter.
As of Tuesday, Mohave County’s vaccination rate had improved to 18.1 percent — better than five other Arizona counties. According to the Department of Health, Mohave County has provided at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine to 39,312 people as of Tuesday.
The announcements come as Arizona has had a steep drop in the number of new cases and deaths reported each day.
Mohave County is vaccinating residents who are 55 and older but Arizona’s Department of Health Services announced Monday that anyone over 16 years old can receive a vaccine at sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties.
Johnson said he encourages people who don’t want to wait for the county to catch up to use the state resources.
Johnson also voiced some frustration about the inconsistent phases across the state for administrating the vaccine.
“It’s very confusing for some individuals. In Yuma, for example, the state pod there is going to 16-plus, but the county itself is still in the 55+ category. With all of us being on different phases of the vaccine rollout, it gets confusing for the average person who just wants to make sure they get a covid-19 vaccine to stay safe and hopefully return to some sort of normal life again,” Johnson said.
In related news, Mohave County announced Tuesday that 17 new confirmed cases of covid was reported along with one new death. The one death is from the Kingman service area and six of the new cases are from Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.