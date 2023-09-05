APX West and city council talk about second access road for the foothills

Residents living in the foothills area addressed the Lake Havasu City Council about concerns over a second access road and future development in the area.
During the latest meeting, the city council discussed amendments to development initially approved in 2003. One of the maps of the subject area showed an access road and read “connection through AZ State Land required for future phases.”
Residents near Colt Drive and Bison Boulevard asked the council about the access road, as they heard about it during the neighborhood meeting held on Aug. 10.
Christine Murray, a resident of the area, said while wonderful new neighborhoods are being created, there are concerns over the impact on existing communities.
“With all of this construction in the foothills, it’s raised concern about strategic planning in regards to infrastructure in place, and the infrastructure and the impact it has on the communities below the development,” Murray said.
Murray also said the maps and attachments related to the agenda item mirrored some of the discussion that occurred at a community meeting about access roads from the foothill estates.
Mayor Cal Sheehy pointed out that any future phases are not currently planned.
“I can absolutely see where it’s alarming to you where it talks about connections for future phases, those are not approved at all, those future phases,” Sheehy said.
Vice Mayor David Lane also addressed public concerns over the development.
“We have said, if a developer comes and says they want to come and build more houses, other than those 697, they’re going to have to come up with a way to have a secondary access up there,” Lane said. “One of the places they were looking at was bison, [but] there’s going to be lots of places for them to look at.”
Council member Campbell said a second access road should have been put in 10 years ago, and City Manager Jess Knudson agreed.
“If we could all go back in time, I think this entire council, the entire community, when this whole foothills was planned for development, if we could have added two points of access, boy that would have been nice,” Knudson said.
Following the approval, Dustin Runyon, partner and director of real estate with APX West, said because the discussion was so soon after the neighborhood meeting, it created understandable confusion.
Runyon said a second access is not required for the development approved in 2003.
“The second access is not needed for the 24 lots, and it is not needed for the 68 lots that planning and zoning approved, because that’s part of the original development plan that was approved in the early 2000s,” Runyon said.
The previously approved development is being done in phases, which is why only 24 of the 68 lots were discussed, Runyon said. The 24 lots will be built in residential estate style.
A second access will only be needed for approval of future development phases.
Runyon said Bison Boulevard is only one possibility for second access and that there will be more neighborhood meetings in the next year or two to agree on where the second public access road would be.
“Now, that second access, we don’t know where that is going to be, we’ve pitched ideas of possibly bison, and we’ve pitched ideas of possibly some other streets as well,” Runyon said.
A second access is needed for potential future phases for traffic and public safety, including access for fire, police, or ambulance vehicles, Runyon said.
APX West is willing to hear from anyone concerning development in the foothills, and Runyon said he is open to speaking to anyone at any time.
“We are trying to get ahead of this, the agreement on when that can happen, it can happen in the next year or two,” Runyon said. “We tried to be very open with the city on our plan to have eight phases there, and they said we recommend you talk to the public and see what the best access was.”
Additional neighborhood meetings will also be held in relation to the second access road, although it is unclear when the next one will be.
(1) comment
The developer bulldozed the previous admin and mayor to get this approved with 1 access, a second access has always been warranted and should be required prior to any more approvals. The fire department should not approve until the access is built.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.