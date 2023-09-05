APX West and city council talk about second access road for the foothills

The area outlined in red on a map of the foothills area shows the location of 24 approved units. It also depicts a connection road through Arizona state land that would be required for future phases, though this is not approved. 

 Map courtesy of the Lake Havasu City Council.

Residents living in the foothills area addressed the Lake Havasu City Council about concerns over a second access road and future development in the area. 

During the latest meeting, the city council discussed amendments to development initially approved in 2003. One of the maps of the subject area showed an access road and read “connection through AZ State Land required for future phases.”

0
2
0
1
5

Tags

(1) comment

Fred Bonner

The developer bulldozed the previous admin and mayor to get this approved with 1 access, a second access has always been warranted and should be required prior to any more approvals. The fire department should not approve until the access is built.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.