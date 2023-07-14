Aquatic Center continues sponsored free swims throughout summer

On Sunday, Lake Havasu City residents can attend this month’s second free swim event between noon and 4 p.m. at the Aquatic Center.

 Today's News-Herald File

Since mid-June, residents have taken part in free swim days at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.

The open swim events, which have been sponsored by local businesses and organizations, have seen large turnouts each month. For Father’s Day, Robin Hill, owner of AZ Carport Queen, hosted the first free swim event. Prior to the Fourth of July holiday, Abundant Grace Church also sponsored an open swim, which garnered sold out admission, according to the church’s Facebook page.

