Aquatic Center continues sponsored free swims throughout summer

Since mid-June, residents have taken part in free swim days at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.
The open swim events, which have been sponsored by local businesses and organizations, have seen large turnouts each month. For Father’s Day, Robin Hill, owner of AZ Carport Queen, hosted the first free swim event. Prior to the Fourth of July holiday, Abundant Grace Church also sponsored an open swim, which garnered sold out admission, according to the church’s Facebook page.
This Sunday, Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Michele Lin, who owns Lin’s Little China, will join the center’s sponsorship program. As the second free swim of the month, residents will have another chance to visit the well-attended event.
The road to holding the free swim events started after public inquiries were made to city officials, Lin says. She discussed the idea with other city representatives, such as Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane, City Manager Jess Knudson, and Mayor Cal Sheehy.
After receiving a confirmation from Anthony Kozlowski, Assistant to the City Manager, Lin says the sponsorship opportunities became available at the Aquatic Center.
“The day that they opened that, my husband and I ran down to the Aquatic Center. I think we were the first people to actually go down there and sponsor it with our business,” Lin said. “He just wanted the community to know how much we were listening to them, and we just wanted to show the support of not only our businesses, but the community.”
Since its first event, the open swim days have attracted families and other individuals to the city’s indoor water facility.
As a no-cost option for local youth, Lin hopes the free swim days can extend into other parts of the year.
“I’m kind of hoping that we can do this, like continue it. Not just on Sundays but a couple times a week,” Lin continued. “I think it’s just such a good way to give recognition to businesses.”
Sunday’s free swim event sponsored by Lin’s Little China will be open from noon to 4 p.m. A maximum of 400 swimmers will be allowed into the facility. The Aquatic Center is located at 100 Park Ave.
For more information on how to register for the sponsorship program, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-453-8686.
