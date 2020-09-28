The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center has expanded its offerings this week as it continues to ramp up after a state-mandated closure in July and Aug.
The Aquatic Center reopened for lap swimming Monday through Friday in early September, but most of the pools other offerings remained closed until this week. On Monday the center resumed its in-person land and water-based fitness classes while continuing lap swimming sessions from 5 to 8 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. The Aquatic Center will also be open on the weekend once again, with open swims scheduled from noon until 4 p.m.
The pool will be closed all day on Sunday.
“We are excited to have the Aquatic Center reopen as part of our phased approach at reopening all city activities and amenities,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane. “The Aquatic Center plays an important role in many people’s lives either through exercising, recreating, or socializing and we as the Parks and Recreation Department are excited to have it open again and welcoming all our gests back. We look forward to more activities and amenities opening soon for the community’s enjoyment.”
Although activities at the center are returning somewhat to normal, there will still be precautionary measures in place due to the pandemic. Maximum capacity will be 150 guests, access to lockers will be limited, and there will be no tables or chairs on deck. The soaker and hot pools will remain closed.
The Aquatic Center’s full schedule is available on the city’s website at lhcaz.gov.
