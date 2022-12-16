Lake Havasu City residents aged 50 and above can now score points at their own pace.
After noticing a difference in athletic ability through the Lake Havasu City Community Center’s open basketball program, John Livengood decided to put together a team of his own. The retired high school teacher is leading the way for a new program that caters to Havasu’s community of seniors.
The first session is going to be held at the center’s Relics and Rods gym beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants wanting to play can pay a $3 fee upon arrival.
During this reserved time, male and female residents who are 50 years old and older can gather in the gym to play basketball. The number of interested individuals will be revealed at Tuesday’s meet-up once people show up at the gym, Livengood adds.
“If we get enough to organize into regular teams, each team can select a coach from within the ranks of the team,” Livengood said. “We would want to try to keep the teams as balanced as possible in terms of age and skill level.”
Depending on how well the first meet-up goes, a possible senior basketball league will be formed based on interest levels. A board would then be created from league players who want to serve as a group.
As a member of the Havasu Senior Softball league, Livengood holds expectations that the basketball program he is creating can transform into a similarly developed group.
“I hope there is enough interest to form a regular program with consistent dates and times.” Livengood said. “I am hoping that we have enough people, and enough interest shown, to develop the program further.”
The Lake Havasu City Community Center is located at 100 Park Ave. For inquiries regarding the Senior Basketball Program, contact the Community Center at 928-453-8686 ext. 4425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.