Aquatic Center

Kids play in the pool at the Aquatic Center.

 GoLakeHavasu

The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center annual closure to clean the pool has been unusually busy this year as the city has taken advantage of the downtime to kick off long-awaited infrastructure upgrades. But the work has reportedly gone smoothly and the Aquatic Center reopened on Monday.

Lap swimming and swim classes resumed Monday after a three-week closure while the city’s facility was drained and improvements were made to the aquatic center’s HVAC system. And according to Parks and Recreation Aquatic Supervisor Swan Cooke, new classes and activities will be available starting in January.

