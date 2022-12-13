The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center annual closure to clean the pool has been unusually busy this year as the city has taken advantage of the downtime to kick off long-awaited infrastructure upgrades. But the work has reportedly gone smoothly and the Aquatic Center reopened on Monday.
Lap swimming and swim classes resumed Monday after a three-week closure while the city’s facility was drained and improvements were made to the aquatic center’s HVAC system. And according to Parks and Recreation Aquatic Supervisor Swan Cooke, new classes and activities will be available starting in January.
“This is a very busy time for adult and senior activities,” Cooke said on Tuesday. “In January, we’re going to resume classes for kids, but we’re going to have stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking starting next month.”
Comfort Systems USA Southwest started construction of the Aquatic Center HVAC project during the pool’s annual closure. During the Parks and Recreation Board meeting last week, Director Mike Keane told board members that most of the demo work has already been completed. He said the old heating units on the roof have been removed and new temporary heating units have been installed to keep the building heated until the permanent HVAC units can arrive. The contractor has also removed and replaced all of the ducts in the locker room, and installed a new duct to the top of the slide. Several holes have also been cut in the ceiling and new steel and support structures have been put into place to support the new HVAC units when they arrive.
Keane also said on Tuesday that the new energy efficient windows were in the process of being installed.
“This project is moving along very well over the last two weeks,” Keane said.
Keane said the project will slow down once the pool reopens. He said Comfort Systems will continue to rebuild a new chemical room in the pump area, but noted that that work will be out of the public view.
He said the next major work will occur when the HVAC units finally arrive, which is not expected to happen for quite a while. Keane said they were told when the project started to expect it to take about 30 weeks for the new units.
“We took the opportunity to do all of this prep work while we had the opportunity during the pool closure, knowing that we will stop for a little while until those units come in,” Keane said. “But all the support structure is now in place, so we are awaiting those units.”
According to Cooke, kayaking and paddleboarding classes aren’t new to the aquatic center - but they also haven’t been available at the facility for more than a decade. But Cooke says that’s going to change in January.
The aquatic center is expected to offer senior basketball programs starting Dec. 20, with youth basketball starting Dec. 28. The facility will offer snorkeling classes starting Jan. 10, kayaking on Jan. 12 and stand-up paddleboarding classes starting Jan. 19.
Reporter Brandon Messick contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.