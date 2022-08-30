Aquatic Center

Kids play in the pool at the Aquatic Center.

 GoLakeHavasu

The long-planned Lake Havasu Aquatic Center HVAC project is expected to kick off construction in November and, once completed, will provide a lot more than a simple air conditioning unit for the pool area.

During the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting last week, Parks and Rec Director Mike Kean told the board that the city has had its first couple meetings with Comfort Systems USA Southwest, which the council hired as the general contractor for the project for $3,098,353 in July. Kean said Comfort Systems plans to start staging in the area in late October in order to hit the ground running the week of Nov. 1.

