The long-planned Lake Havasu Aquatic Center HVAC project is expected to kick off construction in November and, once completed, will provide a lot more than a simple air conditioning unit for the pool area.
During the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting last week, Parks and Rec Director Mike Kean told the board that the city has had its first couple meetings with Comfort Systems USA Southwest, which the council hired as the general contractor for the project for $3,098,353 in July. Kean said Comfort Systems plans to start staging in the area in late October in order to hit the ground running the week of Nov. 1.
“We have a good window of opportunity there for some of the work to be done during our annual shutdown of the Aquatic Center, where we do a lot of cleaning and work on the poolside,” Kean said. “During that time the lockerrooms are shut.”
Kean said the main focus for Comfort Systems during the annual shut down will be to install all of the ductwork in the lockerrooms, in addition to some of the structural steel where the new units will be placed.
“That will be a huge help to us, in the fact that we won’t have to have those closures later in the year,” Kean said.
Once the Aquatic Center opens back up, Kean said work is expected to slow back down as Comfort Systems waits for the units to arrive for installation.
The Aquatic Center has never had air conditioning in its pool area, so the addition of HVAC and dehumidification around the pool will likely be the most noticeable difference once the project is completed. But Kean told the board that the work will entail a lot more than just a new AC unit.
Kean said the plans include two 80-ton dehumidification units in addition to one new rooftop heating and cooling unit and two split units that will allow for more precise temperature control throughout the building.
“Currently the administration offices, the lobby, and the front desk area all run off of the same unit,” Kean said. “As you can imagine, the temperatures are very different in those spaces. So one office might be feeling very comfortable while at the front desk they are either frying or freezing. So another piece of this project will be to separate those units so comfort throughout the building is there - not just in one area.”
In addition to the new cooling systems, the project includes sealing the building properly.
“Right now we’ve got very leaky garage doors, Kean said. “There are a lot of sliders that open to the outside. So we are going to replace all of those, and all the glass will be glazed to help keep the UV rays and some of the heat out of the building, just to help the whole thing run more efficiently.”
Kean said replacing the ducts in the locker rooms was one of the priorities identified in the Aquatic Center’s needs assessment study completed in 2016 when it was discovered the current ducts are starting to corrode.
Another major part of the project includes reworking and expanding its chemical storage areas. Kean said the equipment room where the pool chemicals are stored has deteriorated significantly over the years due to the fumes from the acid. That room will be completely redone, and the natural gas line used to feed the boiler will be moved out of that room.
Kean told the board that the project will also create another chemical storage room to store the chlorine for the pool - which the city gets in 50-gallon barrels.
Boardmember Kyler Cox thanked Kean for the city’s focus on taking care of the park assets that the city already has, rather than taking on a lot of new projects this year.
“This city is getting older,” Cox said. “We have to invest in what we have and we have to take care of our infrastructure.”
Cox also noted that the HVAC and dehumidification in the pool area will be a massive improvement for users - especially those that visit during the summer.
“Obviously there is a lot more to the project, but the air conditioning and dehumidification part is huge,” Cox said. “Thanks for pushing that through and making it happen. It is uncomfortable, to say the least, to be there in August and I think that is when people need it most. So I think it’s much needed.”
