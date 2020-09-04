The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center will be allowed to reopen now that Mohave County has reached moderate transmission status of covid-19, and expects to do so starting with lap swims next week.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the plan is to reopen the facility for lap swims from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on Tuesday. The cost will be $5 per visit. Plans to resume the rest of the Aquatic Center’s offerings are still up in the air.
“We are evaluating the situation the best that we can regarding the guidance, and we will be able to make some decisions regarding the operation of the Aquatic Center in the coming weeks,” Knudson said. “Nothing has been determined as of right now.”
Arizona Department of Public Health guidelines limit occupancy at water facilities like the Aquatic Center to 50%. In addition to general guidelines for businesses reopening like screening staff for symptoms, enhanced cleaning, physical distancing requirements, and mask requirements, ADHS guidelines also stipulate water parks encourage or require patrons to provide their own towels, and to eliminate the use of shared items such as goggles, nose clips, snorkels, toys and equipment.
Water parks are also asked to stagger and severely limit the use of communal spaces, and to restrict common areas where people are likely to congregate and interact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.