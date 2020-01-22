When you’re stuck in a long check-in line or tired from your travels, Archie will bring you an ice cold bottle of water or offer some delicious sweets to ease your mind. If you need an extra towel or don’t feel like leaving your hotel suite to get dinner, Archie will bring it up to you, no problem. He’s also got a knack for telling jokes and whistling tunes — and he’s a robot.
Archie, the room service robot, has made Havasu Landing Resort & Casino his home for the past few weeks. The newly built hotel and casino joins a growing number of hotels across the country embracing the technology to upgrade their hospitality.
General Manager Jim Hanson identifies Archie as a “service ambassador” for the hotel and described him as looking “a little like R2-D2.” Standing three feet high and weighing 100 pounds, the robot is programmed to self-navigate through the entire property, save a few hallways and special areas.
While Hanson began demonstrating Archie’s abilities, the front desk received a call from a guest, requesting that coffee be delivered to their room on the second floor. Archie zoomed over to the desk, where his container was loaded with coffee packets.
After he was all packed and ready to go, the front desk personnel told Archie what room to deliver to via his computer. Then, with an excited trill and a spin, Archie was off to the elevators.
The robot waited patiently for the elevator doors to open. He can “speak elevator,” Hanson explained, and he’s programmed to know exactly how to get to wherever he is summoned.
After he got on the lift and positioned himself in front of the buttons — politely saying “excuse me” on his screen and beeping — he told the elevator to head up to the second floor.
Once Archie rolled down the hallway to the guest’s room, he rang the hotel phone twice to let them know he’s arrived. The guest opened the door, pressed a button to pop open his lid, and thanked him as they headed back inside their room, chuckling all the while.
After a spin and another happy tune, he headed back down the elevator to his landing pad in the hotel lobby.
Hanson said he’ll also be sent to wander around the casino or lobby areas to greet customers and offer complimentary snacks or beverages. Weaving through thick crowds is no problem for him either, as he can sense objects around him and make the appropriate avoidance maneuvers and apologetic trills.
If Archie is messed with or encounters a problematic situation, he’ll shut down, reboot and head back to home base. The front desk personnel can track his movements on a computer in case they need to manually reprogram his whereabouts.
Tristar Hotel Group, the Scottsdale hotel management company that runs the hotel and restaurant portion of the property for the Chemehuevi Tribe, has room service robots at two other locations in the country. This one was named after Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller.
Savioke, a tech company based out of San Jose, California, creates the “Relay” bots, and they’ve also been “adopted” for use at medical centers, high-rise apartments, and manufacturing environments.
“Archie has become part of our hotel team,” Hanson said. “He welcomes everyone and works hard to ensure all our guests are happy.”
