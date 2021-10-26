The newly hired landscape architect for the long-planned Downtown Catalyst project has reportedly started digging into the project. City Officials say they are hoping to hold the first of several public discussions about what the park’s direction and priorities are sometime around early December.
The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Board held a brief discussion about the project during its meeting on Monday, and Parks and Rec Director Mike Keane gave an update about what has been happening so far, just two weeks after the City Council hired Denver-based Dig Studio, Inc. to conduct public outreach and complete designs for the community gathering space on Main Street.
Keane informed the board that it will be relied upon to provide feedback to the architects during the design phase – which is expected to last about 12 months. The board will also provide an avenue for public discussion and input on the project. But Keane said the current plan is to hold the first public workshop with Dig Studios sometime around December.
“They haven’t worked out exactly when it will be scheduled,” Keane said. “I know they are going to reach out to some of the smaller groups like Pillar One and ASU to kind of secure what some of the basics are that are needed out there. Then we will bring in the general public.”
But Keane also noted that the project was first conceived years ago, and there has been several public discussions about the project already through the Vision 2020 movement that kicked off in 2015 and the America’s Best Communities contest in 2017 that yielded a runner up finish for Havasu and the $1 million in prize money for this project that is the stated budget for the design and construction of the park.
“There were several iterations of public comment done, so we have some public comment to go off of to kind of get the process started. It’s not a blank canvas,” Keane said.
Keane said Dig Studio will use those past discussions as a starting point to start coming up with come concepts, that can then be presented to the public to get their thoughts and priorities.
Keane told the board that the Downtown Catalyst is currently envisioned as a multiphase project, but the designs will be completed on the front end.
“Not everything will be built day one, but in the design work you need to have those ideas in the back of your head so you make sure you aren’t building something where another amenity would be placed in the future,” he said. “So that forethought needs to be there.”
Keane said so far Dig Studio has been working with the Partnership for Economic Development, which had been in charge of planning the project. Until last year it was envisioned as a public-private partnership to develop a public community gathering space in tandem with private commercial development. Both those plans have not panned out, for lack of a suitable private investor coming forward. In 2020 the city decided to take the reins and start moving forward with the public portion – using the prize money from the contest as the budget.
