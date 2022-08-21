Hoover Dam
Andy - stock.adobe.com

Last week’s announcement that the Bureau of Reclamation will require further cuts to Colorado River use for Western States is the latest blow to communities that rely on the river for their water supplies. It’s not yet clear what the cuts will mean for river communities like Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Laughlin and Needles, but each community is preparing its own response to anticipated further cuts in the years to come. In an ongoing series of stories, we’re taking a look at how communities along the Lower Colorado River are being impacted by the drought.

Hoover Dam once generated enough hydroelectric power to serve more than 1.3 million people, until that power flow was nearly halved in June under an order from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

