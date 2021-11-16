Debate surrounding the coronavirus has been as much a political issue as a community health issue in Mohave County this year. Now, the pandemic has become even more politicized.
“I have just completed the two physically most hellish weeks of my life, fighting and surviving Covid-19,” said Mohave County Republican Precinct Committeeman Steven Robinson.
Robinson is the subject of a lawsuit by seven local Republican organizations, after allegedly registering the names and logos of the involved organizations in June, without their knowledge or consent. Each is seeking an injunction against Robinson, and the surrender of each organization’s respective trademarks. A hearing in the case was scheduled to take place next Monday in Phoenix, but Robinson says he will request a continuance due to his recent illness.
“Until yesterday, I couldn’t even work from my computer,” Robinson said on Tuesday. “My energy level is about 25%-40% of my normal level, which is still more than most people.”
Robinson said he will appear at a status conference in the case on Friday, for the purpose of rescheduling next week’s hearing.
Plaintiffs in the case include the Mohave County Republican Central Committee, the Republican Women of Kingman, the Lake Havasu Republican Women’s Club, the London Bridge Republican Women, the Colorado River Republican Women’s Club and the Mohave County Republican Forum.
In documents filed in Mohave Superior Court last month, the plaintiffs said they would be willing to withdraw their complaints if Robinson agrees to immediately cancel the registration of their respective trademarks.
