Smoky skies have hovered high above Lake Havasu and the surrounding area since Sunday and they are expected to stick around for another day before a shift in the winds and changing conditions whisk the smoke farther south.
According to the National Weather Service, the smoke that has been visible around Lake Havasu City is not coming from the Parker Strip – where a less than 10-acre brush fire started early Sunday morning but was put out by late Sunday morning. Meteorologist John Adair, with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Office said the smoke in Havasu is actually coming from larger fires – mostly northeast of town.
Adair said nearby fires like the Cedar Basin Fire – a 734-acre blaze near Wikieup – and the Element Fire north of Kingman that is about 1,300 acres and still largely uncontained are more likely to be contributing to the local smoky skies. But the National Weather Service’s smoke forecast shows that most of the smoke is drifting towards Havasu from multiple wildfires in the area east of Prescott and south of Flagstaff.
“According to these models, smoke from any fires in central and eastern Arizona will continue drifting towards Havasu today, then it looks like it will clear out as we get into Wednesday,” Adair said. “The wind and loft will carry smoke further south – it will direct it more towards far-southern Arizona and northwest Mexico. So Havasu should see skies clear up a little bit, especially by Wednesday.”
Flash flood watch
replaces excessive
heat warning
The excessive heat warnings in place all last week expired on Monday, but the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch starting this afternoon and extending overnight.
The flash flood watch includes portions of northwest Arizona, including all of Mohave County, southeast California, and southern Nevada.
The watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and will remain through Tuesday night, but Adair said the storms are expected to develop in the north and travel south, so Lake Havasu City is most likely to see thunderstorms and flooding this evening or overnight. Adair said Monday afternoon that Havasu’s chances of precipitation are 30% this evening, increasing slightly to 30 to 40% overnight.
The National Weather Service says rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour are possible in the region.
Adair said the most important safety tip during potential flash flooding is to stay out of low-lying areas, especially washes. If flooding occurs, Adair advises drivers not to drive through any flooded roads.
