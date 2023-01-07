Kris Mayes

Arizona Attorney General elect Kris Mayes speaks to the media after being officially announced as the winner of her election race on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Kris 3

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

Newly elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says she wants to end Saudi Arabian farming operations along the Colorado River within six months.

Mayes told News 12 that she believes the leases of farmland by the Saudi government constitute an illegal gift under the state constitution, and she’s planning to seek $38 million in back pay for the water used by the company managing a La Paz County alfalfa farm

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.